New pipelines on the menu at Premier Smith's Stampede breakfast

Premier Danielle Smith began the day serving pancakes at her annual Stampede breakfast before later joining Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce the proposed Northern Shield corridor, a separate pipeline proposal intended to move Alberta oil east.

During the announcement, Rebel News asked Smith about a different project: the proposed West Coast pipeline. We noted that South Bow’s pipeline to the United States has already secured enough long-term shipping commitments to fill the line for the next 20 years, while the proposed West Coast pipeline has yet to announce comparable customer commitments.

We asked whether that suggests the industry is not yet convinced the project will be built.

Smith rejected that argument, saying it is still too early to draw that conclusion. She said work is underway between the federal and provincial governments, a private proponent has been identified, and Indigenous consultation and environmental approvals must still be completed.

Smith also said she is confident discussions with the Pathways Group will lead to commercial commitments over time.

The premier said Alberta’s long-term goal is to increase oil production by two million barrels per day so the province can supply multiple export routes at once, including the South Bow pipeline to the United States, the proposed West Coast pipeline, and the proposed Northern Shield pipeline.