Alberta Fact Check: Alberta oil Is competing with one hand tied behind its back

Oil is sold into a global commodity market. Companies compete against producers in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Algeria, the UAE and other major exporters. If Canada's producers face costs that their competitors don't, that affects investment decisions.

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie has argued exactly that. And the feds know it.

"The industrial carbon tax is unique to Canada ... no other major oil producing nation in the world has one ... (it) incents industry to invest outside of Canada" - Jon McKenzie, CEO of Cenovus, the second-largest oil and natural gas producer in Canada.



Business leaders are… pic.twitter.com/2YrDO1QpxQ — Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) May 6, 2026

Speaking at the Global Energy Show, McKenzie said Canada is the only one of the world's 10 largest oil-producing countries with an industrial carbon price on oil and gas production, adding that it "doesn't incent us to decarbonize; it is solely a cost of doing business."

I know many of you have seen this clip of Carney & his Government basically being called out by Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie.

But just look at his face & reaction when being told what Jon said about Canada’s insane climate policies & how they are hurting investment. pic.twitter.com/2O9LAhAaj5 — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) May 8, 2026

Reuters reported his comments and his warning that Canada's regulatory environment has made new pipeline projects difficult to finance.

When our industry is the only one among our top 10 global competitors with an industrial carbon tax, we’re not only reducing their competitiveness, we’re hurting ourselves—with less jobs, less tax revenue, and lower growth. https://t.co/hh6v3H6M8X pic.twitter.com/d5Iu7CgcF3 — Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦 (@KevinVuongxMP) July 6, 2026

Capital is mobile. Investors compare expected returns across jurisdictions.

If producing a barrel of oil costs more in Canada because of taxes and regulatory requirements that competitors don't face, investment can shift elsewhere, even if global oil demand remains unchanged.