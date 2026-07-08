Alberta Fact Check: Alberta oil Is competing with one hand tied behind its back
If producing a barrel of oil costs more in Canada because of taxes and regulatory requirements that competitors don't face, investment can shift elsewhere, even if global oil demand remains unchanged.
Oil is sold into a global commodity market. Companies compete against producers in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Algeria, the UAE and other major exporters. If Canada's producers face costs that their competitors don't, that affects investment decisions.
Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie has argued exactly that. And the feds know it.
"The industrial carbon tax is unique to Canada ... no other major oil producing nation in the world has one ... (it) incents industry to invest outside of Canada" - Jon McKenzie, CEO of Cenovus, the second-largest oil and natural gas producer in Canada.— Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) May 6, 2026
Business leaders are… pic.twitter.com/2YrDO1QpxQ
Speaking at the Global Energy Show, McKenzie said Canada is the only one of the world's 10 largest oil-producing countries with an industrial carbon price on oil and gas production, adding that it "doesn't incent us to decarbonize; it is solely a cost of doing business."
I know many of you have seen this clip of Carney & his Government basically being called out by Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie.— Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) May 8, 2026
But just look at his face & reaction when being told what Jon said about Canada’s insane climate policies & how they are hurting investment. pic.twitter.com/2O9LAhAaj5
Reuters reported his comments and his warning that Canada's regulatory environment has made new pipeline projects difficult to finance.
When our industry is the only one among our top 10 global competitors with an industrial carbon tax, we’re not only reducing their competitiveness, we’re hurting ourselves—with less jobs, less tax revenue, and lower growth. https://t.co/hh6v3H6M8X pic.twitter.com/d5Iu7CgcF3— Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦 (@KevinVuongxMP) July 6, 2026
Capital is mobile. Investors compare expected returns across jurisdictions.
If producing a barrel of oil costs more in Canada because of taxes and regulatory requirements that competitors don't face, investment can shift elsewhere, even if global oil demand remains unchanged.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-08 14:26:16 -0400 FlagHog-tying the oil industry is a Liberal policy, going back at least as far as the early days of PET.