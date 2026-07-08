Alberta Fact Check: Alberta oil Is competing with one hand tied behind its back

If producing a barrel of oil costs more in Canada because of taxes and regulatory requirements that competitors don't face, investment can shift elsewhere, even if global oil demand remains unchanged.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Oil is sold into a global commodity market. Companies compete against producers in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Algeria, the UAE and other major exporters. If Canada's producers face costs that their competitors don't, that affects investment decisions.

Cenovus CEO Jon McKenzie has argued exactly that. And the feds know it.

Speaking at the Global Energy Show, McKenzie said Canada is the only one of the world's 10 largest oil-producing countries with an industrial carbon price on oil and gas production, adding that it "doesn't incent us to decarbonize; it is solely a cost of doing business."

Reuters reported his comments and his warning that Canada's regulatory environment has made new pipeline projects difficult to finance.

Capital is mobile. Investors compare expected returns across jurisdictions.

If producing a barrel of oil costs more in Canada because of taxes and regulatory requirements that competitors don't face, investment can shift elsewhere, even if global oil demand remains unchanged.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-08 14:26:16 -0400 Flag
    Hog-tying the oil industry is a Liberal policy, going back at least as far as the early days of PET.