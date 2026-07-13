Toronto mass shooting, Carney booed at Stampede, Gordie Howe Bridge update | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at fallout from a mass shooting at Salsa on St. Clair, Toronto's largest Latin American festival, that left two dead and caused the cancellation of the event's final day.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney, donning a cowboy hat, stopped by the Calgary Stampede where he was greeted by a chorus of boos.
And finally, Carney is defending the deal reached between Canada and the U.S. to finally open the delayed Gordie Howe International Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario with Detroit, Michigan.
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