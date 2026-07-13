Shopify president confronted at tech event as antisemitic incidents soar in Canada

Harley Finkelstein was interrupted by an anti-Israel protester while speaking with former UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre at Startupfest in Montreal on July 8.

Ezra Levant
  |   July 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Article by Rebel News staff

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the disturbing disruption that unfolded at one of Canada’s premier tech conferences. A protester — reportedly named Yves Engler — approached the stage at Startupfest in Montreal while filming Shopify President Harley Finkelstein. The agitator demanded to know why he supported the “genocide in Gaza.” 

The crowd quickly turned on the protester, who was escorted out by security. This marked the third time in two years Finkelstein has been targeted for his public support of Israel.

Ezra explained how the episode underscores Canada’s growing antisemitism problem. While Jewish professionals and business leaders in southern U.S. states enjoy relative safety and community support, Canadian cities are seeing a sharp rise in open hostility and targeted harassment.

"Engler was screaming at Finkelstein, calling him a genocidaire, someone who murders. This wasn't a Jewish event or an Israel event. It wasn't a military event or a diplomatic event. It was a tech event," he said.

"Finkelstein is not an Israeli, he's not a soldier. He's a Canadian at an event to help others. What is that but an attempt to drive Jews out of the public square? What is it that you saw there other than an attempt to shame and humiliate Jews and make life unbearable?" Ezra continued.

The disruption comes amid a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in Canada over the last several years. Jewish organizations have documented new record levels in both 2024 and 2025. 

Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal have been targeted with gunfire in several attacks, while hate crimes against Jewish residents in Canada have skyrocketed since Hamas' terror attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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