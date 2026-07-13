Shopify president confronted at tech event as antisemitic incidents soar in Canada

Article by Rebel News staff

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the disturbing disruption that unfolded at one of Canada’s premier tech conferences. A protester — reportedly named Yves Engler — approached the stage at Startupfest in Montreal while filming Shopify President Harley Finkelstein. The agitator demanded to know why he supported the “genocide in Gaza.”

The crowd quickly turned on the protester, who was escorted out by security. This marked the third time in two years Finkelstein has been targeted for his public support of Israel.

Shopify president Harley Finkelstein squirmed when questioned about his financial & ideological support for genocidal Jewish supremacy. Former UFC champion George Saint Pierre also looked visibly uncomfortable today when I challenged him to stand up for Palestinians pic.twitter.com/9opN2kXZm8 — Yves Engler (@EnglerYves) July 8, 2026

Ezra explained how the episode underscores Canada’s growing antisemitism problem. While Jewish professionals and business leaders in southern U.S. states enjoy relative safety and community support, Canadian cities are seeing a sharp rise in open hostility and targeted harassment.

"Engler was screaming at Finkelstein, calling him a genocidaire, someone who murders. This wasn't a Jewish event or an Israel event. It wasn't a military event or a diplomatic event. It was a tech event," he said.

"Finkelstein is not an Israeli, he's not a soldier. He's a Canadian at an event to help others. What is that but an attempt to drive Jews out of the public square? What is it that you saw there other than an attempt to shame and humiliate Jews and make life unbearable?" Ezra continued.

What happened at @startupfest yesterday was antisemitism. Pure & simple. Disguised under a thin veil of advocacy, and everyone in the room saw right through it.



I was on stage with Georges St-Pierre talking about entrepreneurship. Not politics. A man burst in screaming horrible… https://t.co/bjlFzTqgCk — Harley Finkelstein (@harleyf) July 9, 2026

The disruption comes amid a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in Canada over the last several years. Jewish organizations have documented new record levels in both 2024 and 2025.

Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal have been targeted with gunfire in several attacks, while hate crimes against Jewish residents in Canada have skyrocketed since Hamas' terror attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.