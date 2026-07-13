Ford government fights to keep speeding ministers' identities secret

Ontario's Ford government is fighting to keep the identities of cabinet ministers whose government vehicles were caught speeding hidden from the public, arguing that releasing the information would violate their personal privacy and expose their "travel habits."

The dispute stems from a Global News investigation, which first revealed through Freedom of Information records that vehicles assigned to Ontario cabinet ministers were caught by automated speed enforcement cameras 23 times over three years, resulting in more than $3,300 in fines.

While the records disclosed the number of infractions and speeds involved, the names of the ministers were redacted.

Now, lawyers for the provincial government are asking Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner to keep those names secret.

In written submissions, the government argues that even if someone other than a minister was driving the vehicle at the time, releasing the records would reveal personal information about the ministers.

"Although persons other than ministers may have been driving the vehicles, the records still reveal information of a personal nature about the ministers — specifically, their travel habits," government lawyers argued.

The submission says disclosure could reveal "travel conduct, patterns in such conduct, commuting hours, and potentially driving habits and conduct."

Government lawyers also argued that previous privacy rulings have treated information relating to violations of the law as personal information.

"The records link violations of law and potential violations of law to ministers," the submission states, arguing disclosure could reveal aspects of an individual's driving practices.

According to the records obtained by Global News, one government vehicle was photographed travelling 70 km/h in a 40 km/h zone. The fastest recorded speed was 30 km/h over the posted limit, while the slowest offence was 11 km/h over. On average, the government vehicles were travelling 17 km/h above the speed limit, with the average ticket costing $144.

The government has not identified whether ministers or government staff were driving the vehicles when the offences occurred.

In response to questions, the government said only that all drivers of Ontario Public Service vehicles are expected to obey traffic laws.

Premier Doug Ford has previously said the fines were repaid personally by the ministers assigned to the vehicles.

The revelations first uncovered by Global News surfaced as the Ford government announced plans to ban automated speed enforcement cameras.

Ford has repeatedly criticized the cameras, arguing that they issue tickets for relatively minor speeding offences. He previously claimed some drivers had been ticketed for travelling just two or four kilometres per hour over the limit.

However, none of the speeding tickets issued to cabinet vehicles involved speeds that low. Every recorded offence was at least 11 km/h over the posted speed limit, according to the records obtained by Global News.

Global News' appeal seeking disclosure of the ministers' identities remains before Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner.