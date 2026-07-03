🔴 LIVE: Women rally after Julia Gillard's major admission about her gender reforms

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Rebel News Australia will be live as women’s rights campaigners gather at Parliament House in Melbourne this Saturday to defend biological sex-based rights.

Less than two weeks to go! Please share our flier because we would love a large crowd to show @JacintaAllanMP & @AlboMP that women’s rights are not a “fringe issue” or a “culture war.” Policies on women’s rights and child safeguarding are going to determine the outcome of the… pic.twitter.com/yB38OzEKMT — Angie Jones (@angijones) June 20, 2026

The rally supports Sall Grover (founder of women-only app Giggle), who lost her Federal Court appeal in the landmark Giggle v Tickle case. The Full Court ruled that excluding biological male Roxanne Tickle (who identifies as a woman) was direct discrimination on gender identity grounds, awarding $20,000 in damages.

BREAKING: Australian Federal Court rules ‘trans women’ are REAL women Devastating loss for biological Australian women as federal court dismisses appeal in Giggle v Tickle, awards damages and rules in favour of trans woman wanting access to women-only spaces

The decision is seen as a major blow to women’s single-sex spaces, services, and safety. A counter-protest by trans activists has been called, with threats to “smash” the women’s event.

Men who claim to be women are planning to “smash” protest women who want spaces away from men in part because of male violence, thus helping to prove our point. pic.twitter.com/RL2ON3JyzU — Sall Grover (@salltweets) July 2, 2026

It also follows former PM Julia Gillard’s recent backtrack on her 2013 Sex Discrimination Act changes, which removed biological definitions of male/female and added gender identity protections. Gillard admitted “it was a different time” and the issues “weren’t raised” then.

Women say these changes have eroded their rights, and it’s time to restore common sense.

Rebel News will be on the ground with live coverage.