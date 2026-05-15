BREAKING: Australian Federal Court rules ‘trans women’ are REAL women

Australia’s Federal Court has delivered its long-awaited judgment in the Giggle v Tickle appeal, finding in favour of Roxanne Tickle.

The full court, made up of Justices Melissa Perry, Geoffrey Kennett and Wendy Abraham, handed down the decision today after a two-day hearing last August.

The case involved Sall Grover, founder of the women-only social networking app Giggle, who had removed Roxanne Tickle, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, from the platform. Grover appealed an earlier 2024 ruling that found the exclusion amounted to indirect discrimination. Tickle cross-appealed, seeking a finding of direct discrimination and higher damages.

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The court ruled that Giggle and Grover directly discriminated against Tickle on the ground of gender identity by excluding them based on their gender-related appearance, as shown in a selfie, and then refusing to readmit them. It found this treatment was less favourable than that given to women designated female at birth.

The judges agreed with the original decision on the interpretation of special measures under the Sex Discrimination Act, concluding that the app’s women-only policy did not provide a defence in this instance. They increased the damages award to $20,000, taking into account what they described as aggravating conduct by Grover.

Giggle Pty Ltd has lost their appeal, and been ordered to pay increased damages of $20,000 to trans-activist Roxanne Tickle.



A sad day for upholding biological reality in Australia. https://t.co/9ZEnQ7L2DX — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) May 15, 2026

The court stressed that its role was to interpret and apply the existing law, not to express views on the broader social debate. It noted the decision relates only to the specific facts of this case and the forms of discrimination argued before it, and that different circumstances or exemptions could lead to different outcomes in future matters.

The proposed orders include dismissing Grover’s appeal, allowing Tickle’s cross-appeal, setting aside the original indirect discrimination declaration and replacing it with one of direct discrimination, varying the damages to $20,000 payable within 60 days, and capping costs orders at $50,000 for each side.

Tickle has received strong institutional support both inside and outside the courtroom, as well as online support from progressive trans rights groups. The Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody, the Australian Human Rights Commission, and the activist group Equality Australia have all backed his case. Equality Australia told the court that “sex” in the Act is not limited to biology, but can also include social recognition and personal identity.

💜🤍💚 Today, the long-awaited judgment in the Giggle v Tickle appeal will be handed down.



Across the country, women are holding their breath - waiting to see whether biological reality will hold up in law.



Whatever today brings, the fight goes on until sex-based rights are… pic.twitter.com/6EvgInQzQV — Stephanie Bastiaan (@stephbastiaan) May 14, 2026

Grover is expected to seek leave to appeal to the High Court of Australia. The outcome is likely to influence future cases involving women-only services, sports, and public spaces across the country.

This remains a developing story with significant implications for women’s rights in Australia.