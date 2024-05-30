WATCH: Melbourne Leftists LOSE IT at Billboard Chris and Avi Yemini

Chris Elston, a vocal advocate against child mutilation known online as 'Billboard Chris,' joined me on the streets of Melbourne to discuss what he calls the 'greatest child abuse scandal in modern medical history.'

Chris is vehemently opposed to the idea of allowing children to undergo 'gender-affirming' procedures, which he referred to simply as 'mutilation.' He is on a mission to spread the message that children are too young to make such life-altering decisions and that these procedures have irreversible consequences.

He stressed the importance of protecting the innocence of children and preserving their future options.

I have just arrived in Australia! 🇦🇺



Children don’t need puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to be their true selves.



‘Gender-affirming care’ is child abuse, and we need to talk about it, so I’ll be hitting the streets and visiting universities in Melbourne… pic.twitter.com/t9pHQayyy0 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2024

While many we talked to agreed with this position, we were confronted by others who claim these procedures are essential for the mental and emotional well-being of transgender people, even if they make the life-altering decision at a young age.

The conversations between Chris and the pro-transgender activists in Melbourne is a microcosm of the larger global debate surrounding transgender rights and the controversial role of medical intervention.

Meanwhile, Chris' appeal challenge to Australia's controversial eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant has been closely watched, with the Free Speech Union of Australia representing Elston in the proceedings.

THREAD - We finally got our FOI response back from eSafety in the @BillboardChris case. A large number of the documents were refused for curious reasons, which we'll challenge. But lets go through what they've so far said and provided. pic.twitter.com/Ukx4rdKWpV — Free Speech Union of Australia (@FSUofAustralia) May 28, 2024

His appeal comes after a post he made on X (formerly Twitter) identifying trans activist Teddy Cook, a biological woman, with female pronouns. The post was ordered to be removed by Inman Grant, which resulted in X Corp being threatened with a fine of up to $800,000.

Gosh, Australia’s @eSafetyOffice is on me like a fat kid on a smartie.



Hi, guys! https://t.co/t6fyRSABjl — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 28, 2024

As the legal saga continues, the case has become a focal point for discussions on free speech, gender identity, and the role of social media platforms in moderating content.