Australian judge rules 'sex is changeable' in another blow for women's rights

An Australian Federal Court judge has declared that 'sex is changeable', as part of a controversial judgement in favour of a transgender activist.

🚨 THE WORLD HAS GONE NUTS. LITERALLY.



This morning an Australian federal court judge ruled AGAINST protecting women-only spaces, declaring 'sex is changeable' in another massive blow for women's rights



Full story:

Roxanne Tickle won his discrimination case against Giggle for Girls, a women-only social media app that had barred him. The court found that Tickle faced indirect, not direct, discrimination and ordered Giggle to pay him $10,000.

Tickle claims he was misgendered, despite Tickle being a biological male, and excluded from using the app, designed as a "safe space" for women to interact with each other, free from men.

Justice Robert Bromwich handed down the shock judgment on Friday, noting that Giggle’s founder Sall Grover had removed Tickle after seeing his photo and considering him male. Giggle argued this discrimination was permissible, asserting that Tickle’s male sex was unchangeable.

Unfortunately, we got the judgement we anticipated.



The fight for women's rights continues. 🙋‍♀️#TickleVGiggle

However, Justice Bromwich dismissed Giggle's argument.

“These arguments failed because the view propounded by the respondents conflicted with a long history of cases decided by courts over 30 years,” he said. “On its ordinary meaning, sex is changeable.”

"Transgender woman Roxanne Tickle has won a novel gender identity case brought against a women’s-only social media app and its owner after she was excluded from the platform."



"Federal Court Justice Robert Bromwich found Giggle for Girls and its owner Sall Grover had “indirectly… pic.twitter.com/IOLq8qX99d — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) August 23, 2024

Tickle was seeking $200,000 against Grover, alleging unlawful discrimination following the revocation of her membership.

After the verdict, Grover responded on social media, stating she had expected the decision but that “the fight for women’s rights continues”.