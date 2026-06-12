Politicians roasted over outrageous spending at Teddy Waste Awards

If you've ever wondered where your tax dollars are going, the annual Teddy Waste Awards offers a glimpse into some of the government's most eyebrow-raising spending decisions.

Hosted by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the Teddy Awards are an annual event dedicated to calling out wasteful government spending and highlighting projects, programs and politicians that organizers say have squandered taxpayer money.

From bloated budgets and costly government projects to spending scandals that left taxpayers picking up the tab, the awards are meant to draw attention to examples of government waste from across the country.

This year's event brought together taxpayer advocates, journalists and concerned citizens to hear which spending stories earned nominations and which governments walked away with the unwanted distinction of being named among Canada's biggest wasters of public money.

Rebel News was on the ground speaking with Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano and Alberta director Kris Sims about the worst examples of taxpayer-funded waste this year, why these stories matter, and what governments can do to better respect taxpayers.

Watch the full report to hear about some of the most outrageous spending uncovered this year and the government projects that had attendees shaking their heads.