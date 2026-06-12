Ezra Levant: Toronto officer's death exposes Canada's failure to confront Iranian-backed extremism

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the Toronto police officer murdered by a Muslim terrorist during a raid linked to an Iranian-backed attack on the U.S. consulate. Will this finally force Canadian authorities to act on years of warnings about terror networks?

Constable Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service and a member of its Emergency Task Force, was killed while officers executed a search warrant tied to the March shooting attack on the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto.

The consulate attack occurred before dawn on University Avenue when two men stepped from a white Honda CR-V and opened fire on the heavily fortified building. No one was injured in the brazen assault on a major American diplomatic facility in Canada’s largest city. But, in the days that followed, Canadians left flowers and messages of support outside the site.

Thursday’s police operation formed part of the investigation into that incident and ended in tragedy.

During the execution of the warrant, Constable Pinizzotto (a husband and father of two) was killed in an exchange of gunfire. One suspect is in hospital. Police continue to search for a second suspect, identified as Zara Jabbi, 19, and have issued a public appeal for him to surrender.

While the investigation is ongoing, independent journalist Sam Cooper of The Bureau has reported alleged links between the consulate attack and Iranian-backed proxy networks.

Cooper cited a U.S. federal criminal complaint that alleges the attack was directed by a senior commander of Kata’ib Hizballah, an Iraqi militia backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The complaint identifies Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national described by the FBI as a senior Kata’ib Hizballah commander with ties to the late IRGC Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Investigators allege Al-Saadi claimed responsibility for the Toronto consulate shooting and a separate attack on a Toronto synagogue. He allegedly described ongoing operations in North America as a priority for his network, saying: “In Canada or America, if you can do anything … that would be … very, very important.”

The reporting further alleges that since late February the network has directed or encouraged at least 18 attacks across Europe and two in Canada through a front organization linked to Kata’ib Hizballah.

If those allegations hold, Constable Pinizzotto’s killing was not an isolated incident but part of a broader international terror network allegedly operating through Iranian proxy structures.

Iranian agents and aligned groups have operated too freely in Canada, despite repeated warnings about foreign interference and extremist activity. Weekly demonstrations in major cities have drawn scrutiny over alleged extremist links, with limited enforcement.

A Toronto police officer is now dead while investigating that network.

Police culture emphasizes unity, particularly when an officer is killed in the line of duty. In terrorism-related cases, that solidarity can prompt institutional change.

Whether that occurs here remains to be seen. The search for Jabbi continues, and more details about the alleged network are expected.

One fact is clear: Canada has received years of warnings about Iranian-backed extremist activity. The question is whether the killing of a Toronto police officer will compel authorities to treat those warnings as a serious and immediate threat.