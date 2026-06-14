Capital City Biker's Church hosts pro-Israel 'Sweet Solidarity' event featuring Hillel Fuld

On Thursday evening at the Capital City Biker’s Church in Ottawa, Friends of JNF Canada held an event called “Sweet Solidarity - a gathering of friends and allies of Israel.” The choice of venue couldn’t have been more fitting. The Biker’s Church has been a Freedom Convoy stronghold – a hub for Canadians who refuse to bow to government control. It hosted Christians and Jews standing shoulder to shoulder, demolishing the tired “tensions between Christians and Jews” narrative pushed by both Islamists and the woke right.

The Jewish National Fund has spent over a century turning desert into forest. Since 1901, they’ve planted a quarter of a billion trees, created green belts, fought desertification, built parks, water systems, and community infrastructure across Israel. They’ve delivered real environmental wins – land development, biodiversity projects, education centres, and facilities for people with special needs. Yet in August 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency stripped JNF Canada of its charitable status, citing funding links to Israeli infrastructure, operations in Judea and Samaria, and accounting concerns. After failed court appeals, donors lost the ability to claim tax receipts.

That’s why Friends of JNF Canada was launched - a new registered charity to keep the environmental and community work going while the original organization fights to restore its status.

Just finished my 7th talk in four days.



This one was to hundreds of our best friends in the Christian community. I started off the talk thanking them for helping me not feel alone in the sea of all the hate!



And with that concludes the speaking tour.



Tomorrow morning,… pic.twitter.com/PQojo44Xuw — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) June 11, 2026

The headline speaker was American-Israeli tech powerhouse, Hillel Fuld. In a fiery address, Fuld hammered home Israel’s incredible contributions to the world. He pointed out that the Jewish state, tiny as it is, punches wildly above its weight in technology and medicine. From groundbreaking cancer treatments to innovations that power everything from Google to iPhone components, Israeli ingenuity saves and improves lives globally every single day.

iPhone unlock - Israeli. Chip inside - Herzliya.



Google, Microsoft, Teams AI - built here. USB - invented here.



Instant messaging - invented here.



You can't survive 5 minutes in the modern world without Israeli tech. pic.twitter.com/Zotm28mdn9 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) June 11, 2026

Just last year, Australia’s Department of Home Affairs banned Fuld from entering the country days before a speaking tour for Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom. They branded his blunt warnings about radicalization and Gaza realities as “Islamophobic rhetoric” that threatened public order. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook used against Tommy Robinson here in Canada and against Ezra Levant ahead of the Unite the Kingdom event in the UK.

While Ottawa bureaucrats attack charities that plant trees and build parks in Israel, everyday Canadians are showing up to say: we see the lies, we know the contributions, and we stand with our allies. The fight for charitable status continues, but the solidarity on the ground blooms at events like this.