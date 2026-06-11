Toronto police officer killed during raid linked to Iran-backed terror network — will Canada finally act?
Constable Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, was killed in the line of duty during a major raid linked to the March U.S. Consulate attack. Investigative reporting suggests the killers are part of an IRGC-backed terror network operating out of Canada.
Article by Rebel News staff
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COMMENTS
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Céline King commented 2026-06-11 20:50:20 -0400Who voted Olivia Chow as mayor in the first place? I agree with Denyse and no, you are not wrong about this. Canada is no longer the Canada I grew up in. The liberal gov’t (Carney) (majority by default), is destroying lives and this Country for their own gain $$$$. They DO NOT CARE about CANADIANS, and they care more about the people they are letting into this Country, UNVETTED, I might add at the expense of Canadians taxpayers.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-06-11 20:49:38 -0400Where can I start? Islam has ALWAYS been a warrior religion. It has had its more peaceful times but the warrior jihadis always rise up. It’s time we be blunt with our misleading leaders and tell them straight that we don’t want Jihad in our lands. And for stupid people reading this, I have read the Quran. It’s a disorganized pile of contradictory verses supposedly said by their warrior prophet. And the Quran was standardized two hundred years after Mohammad died with all other versions destroyed.
Islam hasn’t changed since it’s barbaric start. Its morals are questionable and its ethics murderous. Our idiot leaders have let our doom in through the front door and we citizens are paying for it. And I know jihadis say it’s a war killing but not a murder but it is. That cop was murdered and that Irish man was viciously attacked as prescribed by the Quran. I refuse to respect a religion that loves its friends but hates its enemies.
The police murders will continue because Islam won’t tolerate any other belief system being over it. It, and leftism, can’t abide any contradiction and common sense.
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Denyse O'Leary commented 2026-06-11 20:32:15 -0400 FlagWhy should his death compel Canada to act? “Elbows Up!” Toronto is happy with Olivia Chow and Mark Carney and those fighting for them against terror networks are roadkill. I would love to be wrong about this but…