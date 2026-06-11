Toronto police officer killed during raid linked to Iran-backed terror network — will Canada finally act?

Constable Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service, was killed in the line of duty during a major raid linked to the March U.S. Consulate attack. Investigative reporting suggests the killers are part of an IRGC-backed terror network operating out of Canada.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 11, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: A Muslim terrorist murdered a Toronto police officer during a raid linked to an Iranian-backed attack on the U.S. consulate. Will this finally force Canadian authorities to act on years of warnings about terror networks? We are also joined by Northern Irish journalist Richard Inman to discuss the fallout from an attempted beheading by a Sudanese man in Belfast.

Constable Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service and a member of its Emergency Task Force, was killed while officers executed a search warrant tied to the March shooting attack on the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto.

The question now is whether the death of a police officer will compel authorities to confront Iranian-backed terror networks that critics say have operated in Canada for years.

The consulate attack occurred before dawn on University Avenue when two men stepped from a white Honda CR-V and opened fire on the heavily fortified building. No one was injured in the brazen assault on a major American diplomatic facility in Canada’s largest city.

In the days that followed, Canadians left flowers and messages of support outside the site.

Thursday’s police operation formed part of the investigation into that incident and ended in tragedy.

During execution of the warrant, Constable Pinizzotto (a husband and father of two) was killed in an exchange of gunfire. One suspect is in hospital. Police continue to search for a second suspect, identified as Zara Jabbi, 19, and have issued a public appeal for him to surrender.

While the investigation is ongoing, independent journalist Sam Cooper of The Bureau has reported alleged links between the consulate attack and Iranian-backed proxy networks.

Cooper cited a U.S. federal criminal complaint that alleges the attack was directed by a senior commander of Kata’ib Hizballah, an Iraqi militia backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The complaint identifies Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national described by the FBI as a senior Kata’ib Hizballah commander with ties to the late IRGC Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Investigators allege Al-Saadi claimed responsibility for the Toronto consulate shooting and a separate attack on a Toronto synagogue. He allegedly described ongoing operations in North America as a priority for his network, saying: “In Canada or America, if you can do anything … that would be … very, very important.”

The reporting further alleges that since late February the network has directed or encouraged at least 18 attacks across Europe and two in Canada through a front organization linked to Kata’ib Hizballah.

If those allegations hold, Constable Pinizzotto’s killing was not an isolated incident but part of a broader international terror network allegedly operating through Iranian proxy structures.

Critics have long argued that Iranian agents and aligned groups have operated too freely in Canada, despite repeated warnings about foreign interference and extremist activity. Weekly demonstrations in major cities have drawn scrutiny over alleged extremist links, with limited enforcement.

A Toronto police officer is now dead while investigating that network.

Police culture emphasizes unity, particularly when an officer is killed in the line of duty. In terrorism-related cases, that solidarity can prompt institutional change.

Whether that occurs here remains to be seen.

The search for Jabbi continues, and more details about the alleged network are expected. One fact is clear: Canada has received years of warnings about Iranian-backed extremist activity. The question is whether the killing of a Toronto police officer will compel authorities to treat those warnings as a serious and immediate threat.

GUEST: Northern Irish journalist Richard Inman on the fallout after the attempted beheading by a Sudanese man in Belfast

COMMENTS

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  • Céline King
    commented 2026-06-11 20:50:20 -0400
    Who voted Olivia Chow as mayor in the first place? I agree with Denyse and no, you are not wrong about this. Canada is no longer the Canada I grew up in. The liberal gov’t (Carney) (majority by default), is destroying lives and this Country for their own gain $$$$. They DO NOT CARE about CANADIANS, and they care more about the people they are letting into this Country, UNVETTED, I might add at the expense of Canadians taxpayers.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-06-11 20:49:38 -0400
    Where can I start? Islam has ALWAYS been a warrior religion. It has had its more peaceful times but the warrior jihadis always rise up. It’s time we be blunt with our misleading leaders and tell them straight that we don’t want Jihad in our lands. And for stupid people reading this, I have read the Quran. It’s a disorganized pile of contradictory verses supposedly said by their warrior prophet. And the Quran was standardized two hundred years after Mohammad died with all other versions destroyed.

    Islam hasn’t changed since it’s barbaric start. Its morals are questionable and its ethics murderous. Our idiot leaders have let our doom in through the front door and we citizens are paying for it. And I know jihadis say it’s a war killing but not a murder but it is. That cop was murdered and that Irish man was viciously attacked as prescribed by the Quran. I refuse to respect a religion that loves its friends but hates its enemies.

    The police murders will continue because Islam won’t tolerate any other belief system being over it. It, and leftism, can’t abide any contradiction and common sense.
  • Denyse O'Leary
    commented 2026-06-11 20:32:15 -0400 Flag
    Why should his death compel Canada to act? “Elbows Up!” Toronto is happy with Olivia Chow and Mark Carney and those fighting for them against terror networks are roadkill. I would love to be wrong about this but…