Canadian kids are being replaced as the Liberals approve 1.4 million foreign workers

The majority of the approvals are for low-wage, entry-level positions that used to go to students and young Canadians, but are increasingly going to foreign workers as youth unemployment rises.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 12, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Youth unemployment in Canada is on the rise, while employers have secured government approval to import more than 1.4 million temporary foreign workers since 2019.

Those approvals come through the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process, which requires employers to demonstrate they could not find a Canadian or permanent resident to fill a position before hiring abroad.

Data compiled from Employment and Social Development Canada records show the program has expanded far beyond its original scope of addressing genuine, short-term (and often seasonal) labour shortages as immigration surges nationwide.

From a pre-surge baseline of 82,396 approvals in 2019, positive LMIA positions exploded to a peak of 345,281 in 2023 – more than four times higher – before easing slightly to 228,074 in 2025 as Ottawa attempts to tighten the rules.

Notably, pre-2019 averages hovered between 60,000 and 70,000 per year.

Tim Hortons franchisees rank as the largest food service user of this program, with roughly 2,400 approvals.

The chain has faced sharp criticism for lobbying the government to raise the low-wage cap, as the once-iconic Tim Hortons brand fades from a symbol of Canadian pride into something increasingly recognizable.

In an attempt to save face, last month the company announced plans to hire 10,000 locals and cut temporary foreign worker use by half, yet it continues to recruit endless TFWs nationwide.

The bigger picture lies beyond any single chain.

Maple Leaf Foods leads LMIA approvals with more than 3,200 approvals, followed by participants in the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program and major players in food processing, retail, and logistics.

The dominant occupations are overwhelmingly low-skill and low-wage, including general farm workers, food counter attendants, harvesting labourers, light-duty cleaners, cooks and transport truck drivers.

Agriculture and food services account for the bulk of volume through the low-wage and agricultural streams, which operate with minimal caps. Ontario alone holds 412,300 approvals, accounting for nearly 30% of the national total. British Columbia, Quebec, and Alberta aren’t fall behind. In fact, these four provinces represent more than 80% of all approvals across Canada.

Every one of the 1.4 million positions represents an employer certification that no suitable Canadian or permanent resident was available. At these numbers, that seems more like a rubber-stamp policy failure than a genuine labour shortage.

It’s also left workers caught in a system that ties their status to their employer and leaves them vulnerable to exploitation, including LMIA fraud that has not only become rampant but is also well-documented.

After all, the program was designed for targeted, seasonal needs, but has instead become a structural feature of entire industries that have grown accustomed to importing labour instead of raising wages or investing in domestic training.

With youth unemployment on the rise and social pressures mounting, the scale of these approvals has many Canadians wondering if various immigration programs are still serving their original purpose or whether they’ve quietly become a de facto policy of replacing and displacing young Canadian workers.

Help us fight back against Tim Hortons’ threats and intimidation!

Latest News

Tim Hortons is trying to stop our journalism — first by banning our reporters, threatening legal action, and calling police while we reported from public property, and now by filing a trademark complaint that could threaten our online store.

We won’t be bullied out of investigating their use of foreign workers instead of Canadians, but fighting back takes serious resources.

We’re hiring trademark lawyers and building a legal defence fund because this looks like only the first attack in a longer fight — both legally and journalistically.

Please help us level the playing field by chipping in a donation so we can keep reporting the truth without being intimidated.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.