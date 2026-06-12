Toronto police officer killed in the line of duty

Toronto Police Constable Marc Pinizzotto is dead after being shot during a search warrant execution in North York early Thursday morning. He was 43 years old and the brother of former NHL player Steve Pinizzotto.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini broke down what is known so far about the killing of Const. Marc Pinizzotto, a Toronto officer killed in the line of duty as police enforced a search warrant linked to a shooting at the U.S. Consulate earlier this year.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw identified the outstanding suspect as Zara Jabbi, 19, and urged him to turn himself in. As of the publication, Jabbi remains at large.

“I think there's a 50-50 chance he's not a Canadian citizen,” speculated Sheila about the suspect. “This is the floodgates that were opened into this country.”

U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra offered his condolences, noting the close law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

Tamara pointed out that Hoekstra himself could well have been the intended target of the original consulate shooting.

“Whatever is happening — which is basically nothing — is obviously not working,” Tamara said, pointing to lax bail reform, the admission of individuals flagged as inadmissible for criminality, and a federal government that has repeatedly failed to connect the dots.

“Canada is a dangerous place now thanks to the Liberals,” Sheila added. “Things were done that made this a far more dangerous country to live in.”

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.