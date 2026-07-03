New pipeline to the West Coast? Carney, Smith, Eby reach deal | Rebel Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are joined by Rebel Commander Ezra Levant for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey and Ezra Levant are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Ezra Levant (Rebel News Commander)
Today, we're looking at the deal reached between Alberta, B.C. and Ottawa on a new pipeline project. Could a new development happen? How much are taxpayers going to be on the hook for? Will the deal dampen separatist sentiments in Alberta?
Rebel News boss Ezra Levant joins hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey to discuss in this week's edition of the Rebel Roundtable.
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