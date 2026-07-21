Trump launches new 50% tariffs, Premiers react, Tim Hortons food safety violations | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at President Trump launching a new wave of 50% tariffs on Canadian goods as trade tensions between the two neighbouring nations have flared up again following wildfire outbreaks.
Plus, premiers are sharing their reaction to the developments as provincial and territorial leaders meet in Charlottetown for the 2026 Summer Meeting of the Council of the Federation.
And finally, a Tim Hortons location in the Greater Toronto Area is under fire after it failed to meet food safety standards.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
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COMMENTS
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Ontario should give out its American booze to the local criminal element – maybe they’d stop robbing liquor stores for a while.
Ford is to Carney as N Korea is to China: the bloviating vassal charged with saying the inflammatory things his overlord doesn’t want to take responsibility for.
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Robert J Cole commented 2026-07-21 15:31:29 -0400 FlagEby’s name should be changed to Eeorr, from Winnie the Poo
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-07-21 13:22:29 -0400 FlagA Tim Hortons location in the Greater Toronto Area is under fire after it failed to meet food safety standards…….is not at all surprising! 3rd world workers bring zero Canadian health standards! TH management is no longer interested in Canada’s health standards either – only $$$s they generate using slave labour! Just another once proud Canadian icon gone the Carney way!!