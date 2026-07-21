Public Health Agency of Canada failed to connect the dots on COVID

In the frantic early days of what would become the global COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians were expected to look to Dr. Theresa Tam, then Chief Public Health Officer, for straight answers.

What they received instead was a troubling disconnect between private awareness and public messaging.

On January 7, 2020, Tam received an email titled “Chinese News coverage of the Wuhan disaster,” according to internal government emails obtained through access-to-information requests.

She promptly forwarded it to her senior communications advisor at Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), Anna Maddison, noting the mention of Maddison’s name in the Chinese-language article with what reads like a casual gloat: “Your name in a Chinese newspaper.”

Maddison replied, hoping the coverage was positive. Tam responded simply: “Yes, factual.”

The article from Ming Pao Canada, translated from Mandarin, highlighted concerning developments in Wuhan, including an unidentified respiratory outbreak, and flagged concerning increases in flu data from Toronto Public Health specifically.

At that point, Canada’s official line was that no similar cases had been detected domestically, no Canadians had fallen ill abroad, and existing travel advisories were sufficient. Maddison was quoted as saying the federal government was “closely monitoring” the situation in coordination with provinces and the World Health Organization.

This was January 7. Just weeks later, on January 20, Tam continued to project calm in public statements, claiming low risk to the public.

Yet the timeline raises serious questions about what officials knew — and when.