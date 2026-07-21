70% of Canadians say taxes are too high, yet Liberals remain popular

A new National Post poll finds that 70% of Canadians say high taxes are reducing their living standards, 63% feel they pay too much income tax, and 66% believe government subsidies are not worth the cost.

And yet, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberals are still trending positively. Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted the results on Monday's Rebel Roundup.

"You're fed up with paying more to receive less and you think the government spends too much," Sheila said. "Who do you think the government is? They've been around for 11 years doing the exact same thing, getting worse and worse. You're taking home less and less. Why can't Canadians in some part of this country make the connection?"

David said he hears a consistent response from Carney supporters when he raises the missing trade deal with the United States, the central promise of 2025's election campaign.

"The stock answer is, 'Well, what do you want him to do? Look who he's dealing with. Trump is unpredictable. Trump is unhinged,'" he said. But David rejected the excuse, suggesting Canadians saw Trump's first presidency from 2016 to 2020 and that nothing about his second term should surprise anyone.

"His foreign policy is basically: does he like you? Then you're going to be fine," David said. "Are you fighting with him? Then you're not."

Sheila pointed to Premier Danielle Smith's approach as the contrast, with the Alberta leader making appearances on Fox News and Newsmax, speaking directly to Republican Americans, making the province's case as a friend rather than an antagonist. "We got a 10% tariff. That was it," she said.

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.