WATCH: The Canadian psyop — an exercise in behaviour modification techniques

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN’s World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty. 14,094 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

What made some people fall for propaganda throughout the COVID-19 so-called pandemic so easily? How were so many people terrified into submission and deceived into receiving an experimental injection that they did not need?

Allow me to introduce you to the Canadian psyop – an exercise in behavior modification techniques.

A tender bid, put out by the Government of Canada a mere few weeks before the annual World Health Assembly (WHA), nicely complemented what the WHA discussed at their “Strategic Round Table” on “Behavioral Science for Better Health.”

The description for the round table tabulated that we must transform global health by utilizing “behavioral sciences [to] focus on understanding why specific behaviors and decision-making processes occur.”

Canada’s very own defunct public health responder, Theresa Tam, was one of the panelists.

The WHA further described their roundtable focus: “An initiative to mainstream and increase the use of behavioral sciences to complement a biomedical focus on public health challenges was launched by WHO Director-General (that’s Dr. Tedros) at the end of the year 2019. This strategic roundtable provides the opportunity to share WHO’s progress in this area and to discuss the way forward, specifically on how to better integrate behavioral sciences into the global health agenda through WHO’s work and that of Member States.”

The panel discussed how behavior modification techniques can promote compliance with public health measures by “nudging” the population with instructions, “social norms,” and targeted marketing strategies.

As per the moderator/journalist Chika Oduah’s introduction of Dr. Tam, Canada has already been conducting this scheme for decades.

The bid tender Request for Proposal calls on the IIU to “support the conduct of large-scale design research studies to support key Government of Canada priorities.” It further notes that it will do this “through an expansion of its behavioral science function; integrating evidence-based, behaviourally-informed insights and recommendations to communications and public education materials, policy and programmatic design, and whole-of-government decision-making.” This work is carried out through a research architecture built upon three primary sources for data collection:

A nationwide, longitudinal tracking study that monitors evolving knowledge, risk perceptions, and behaviors related to COVID-19; Rapid online studies and experiments that explore barriers to critical public health behaviors and testing public health messaging using experimental and quasi-experimental designs; and In-field research enabling the design, implementation, and evaluation of behaviourally-informed interventions that encourage the adoption and maintenance of key health and safety behaviors.

This includes “understanding of what drives individual and collective behavior, what barriers stand in the way of greater climate action, and how to design and test solutions that lead to meaningful behavior change in Canada. It is within the frame of this research architecture that the IIU will continue to contribute to the Government’s COVID-19 response, enhanced climate action and other priority areas… using an online experimentation platform – and having access to online panels of participants – to support rapid online studies and experiments… to measurably drive sustained behavior change.”

In her address, Tam mentioned the COSMO system and the aggressive “My Why” marketing campaign to “nudge” compliance with COVID-19 vaccination.

COSMO is the World Health Organization-derived COVID-19 Snapshot Monitoring system.

The next steps for this study aim to “use a series of statistical analyses to look for patterns in data, allowing them to answer questions like: How do intentions to vaccinate change over time? How do changes in trust in Government information sources affect changes in intentions to vaccinate over time? How do individual lead characteristics affect changes in intentions to vaccinate over time? How do interactions between gender and trust in government information sources affect changes in intentions to vaccinate over time?”

This reads like a massive big Pharma coup d'état.

It’s all further reinforced by the fact that bureaucrats were paid by Health Canada to influence Canadians to get vaccinated.

Health Canada doesn’t want you to know who was paid or how much money they received, but they seem okay with collecting and monitoring all of your data to persuade and influence your behavior.

Do you think that the Government should have a policy unit as well as a public health unit that both work collaboratively to modify, shape shift, and persuade the way you behave?

Should the Government really be studying how to effectively drive propaganda to ensure that the behavior of their populations complies with whatever the World Health Organization deems necessary with “nudges” and instructions?

This is being rolled out from sporting events, to pandemics, to climate change.

Hang onto your critical thinking caps, it sounds like you’re going to need it.