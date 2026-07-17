'You're free to leave Canada': Cop pulled from patrol

A viral traffic stop in Quebec’s Montérégie region has sparked accusations of racism after a police officer told a driver, “If you’re not happy in Canada, you’re free to leave.”

The driver, Abel Junior Sylla, immigrated to Canada from Guinea. During the interaction, Sylla accused the officer of racism and discrimination, prompting the 'controversial' response captured on video.

🚨A police officer in Montérégie is under scrutiny after telling a driver of Guinean origin whom he had pulled over, and who is already awaiting trial in three separate criminal cases, “If you’re not happy to be in Canada, you’re free to leave.”



The officer has been removed from… pic.twitter.com/6YjnNTRUaA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 16, 2026

But the public debate has largely overlooked Sylla’s history with the police and the courts.

Since the beginning of 2025, Sylla has reportedly been intercepted several times across the Greater Montreal area and received nine traffic tickets. The alleged infractions include speeding, driving without a valid licence, and operating a vehicle while his licence was suspended due to unpaid fines.

Sylla is also awaiting trial in three separate criminal cases. The allegations include arson and discharging a firearm in Laval, dangerous driving in Montreal, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats in Longueuil. His trials are reportedly scheduled for late August and early September.

Meanwhile, the officer involved has been removed from patrol duties and reassigned to administrative work while an internal investigation is conducted.

The central question remains: Was the officer's comment racist, or simply inappropriate?

Would the same statement have generated national outrage had it been directed at a European immigrant? Or has the accusation of racism overshadowed the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop and the driver’s record?

In an interview with TVA, Sylla said he was now afraid of what could happen to him.

Il avait peur quand il s'est fait dire que s'il n'aime pas le Canada, il est libre de quitter. Pauvre petit ange.



Il n'avait pas peur quand il a allumé un incendie criminel, conduit dangereusement et déchargé une arme à feu à Laval par contre.



J'espère que ce genre d'événement… pic.twitter.com/leHtBqMyGG — S. J. P. (@KeyserSozai) July 16, 2026

Critics argue the controversy demonstrates how quickly accusations of racism can dominate a story before all the relevant facts are examined. They also warn that automatically labelling officers racist could make policing more difficult and discourage them from acting decisively.

Alexandra Lavoie will continue following Sylla’s upcoming trials and provide updates as the cases proceed through the courts.