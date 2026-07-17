Alberta flags allegedly stolen from children at Canada Day parade

Imagine taking Alberta flags out of the hands of children because you don't like how their parents might vote. That's exactly what one Alberta independence campaign says happened in Wetaskiwin. Now, the RCMP investigation has reportedly been escalated.

I spoke with the man behind United Alberta Flags, John Tomkinson, at Keith Wilson's sold-out 1,000-person Let Alberta Decide Stampede breakfast.

The turnout at Wilson's Stampede breakfast made one thing clear: Alberta's independence movement is drawing crowds in the real world, not just online. Nearly 1,000 people packed Ranchman's Cookhouse just days after tickets went on sale, bringing together supporters and third-party advertiser groups from across the province ahead of the October 19 referendum.

July 14 Press Release (2), incorrect name spelling corrected:https://t.co/EqttLSnQgK — United Alberta Flags (@United_AB_Flags) July 15, 2026

One of those groups was United Alberta Flags, founded by Tomkinson. His organization has been travelling the province, handing out Alberta flags and encouraging Albertans to proudly display them as part of the referendum campaign.

But Tomkinson's group has also become embroiled in a growing controversy.

United Alberta Flags alleges that volunteers with the opposing Forever Canadian campaign removed Alberta flags and referendum campaign materials from children and families during the Wetaskiwin Canada Day parade.

According to Tomkinson, additional witnesses and video evidence have led the Wetaskiwin RCMP to elevate the investigation to the Central Alberta RCMP Investigations Division.

Tomkinson told me about the alleged incident, the RCMP investigation, and what he is doing to grow support for Alberta independence across the province.