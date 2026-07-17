Canadian woman accused of striking U.S. teen identified by DHS

The Canadian woman who assaulted a teenage girl on a New Jersey boardwalk for wearing Trump clothing has been identified. CTV News is now reporting her name as Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, apparently from Toronto. Surveillance footage of the attack has since surfaced — showing Tracey walk up to the teenager and strike her without provocation.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted on Thursday's Rebel Roundup with an update on a story covered earlier in the week.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed Tracey entered the United States on April 14, 2024 on a visa that expired on September 6, 2024. DHS described her as "a criminal illegal alien from Canada" charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication.

She is being held at an ICE detention facility pending immigration proceedings. Toronto Police Service's 11 Division was thanked by the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department for assistance in the investigation, though TPS told CTV the role it played was likely minor and declined to elaborate.

"If you are overstaying your visa, you are by virtue a criminal in the United States," Sheila said. "And then when you get a little wild on some teenagers who did nothing more than wear a shirt you didn't like — you're going to an ICE detention facility. That's how it works."

Her husband, Matthew Geroni, launched a GoFundMe seeking $9,000 — which had collected roughly $4,500 before GoFundMe pulled it down for violating its policy against supporting individuals involved in violent crime. The same platform, Tamara noted, removed Freedom Convoy fundraising in 2022 without that justification.

Geroni blamed a "pro-Trump mob" for the takedown. His own social media posts, surfaced earlier this week, showed him praying that Trump's grandchildren would get cancer and calling for another assassination attempt on the president.

"People who are saying mean things about his wife are vile," Sheila said, relaying his complaint. "That's rich."

Sheila drew the contrast with Canada's approach to illegal alien criminals.

"If you get in trouble in Canada and you're an illegal alien, you will get a judge who will reduce your sentence so that it doesn't hurt your immigration status," she said. "Welcome to the real world, sister. You're from Canada's fallen state. That's not what it's like in the United States."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.