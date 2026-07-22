Trump tariff responses, Alberta leads the way, US staying out of independence | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist and Alberta Fact Check contributor Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Cory Morgan (Author, Western Standard columnist, and Alberta Fact Check contributor)
Today, we're looking at how Canada's premiers are responding to new tariffs imposed by the U.S. on several Canadian goods after President Trump signed an executive order earlier this week.
Plus, Alberta oil is leading the way when it comes to Canada's struggling economy. We'll look at how crucial the natural resource is to equalization and how, despite the shackles from the federal government, the province can still be an economic engine.
And finally, the Trump administration says it has no plans to get involved in the debate surrounding Alberta independence.
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