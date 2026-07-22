Trump retaliates with 50% tariffs as Doug Ford refuses to back down

U.S. President Donald Trump has retaliated against Canada’s ban on American alcohol and dairy with 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, reports CTV News.

This comes partly as a result of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s moratorium on U.S. products in LCBO stores, which has already cost Ontario taxpayers close to $90 million in lost profits, storage, and spoilage.

On Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle contrasted Ford’s unwillingness to back down on the alcohol ban with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s insistence on cooperation.

“There’s still such a strong anti-American sentiment amongst the elbows up-ers, that it’s getting to the point of delusion,” said Lise. “Like [Ford] thinks he can win picking a fight… with the world’s superpower.”

“You think you’re going to be a middle power and middle power your way to economic prosperity?” asked Sheila. “You just can’t. We have the world’s largest economy on the world’s longest undefended border, a longstanding cultural and economic and military relationship with them. Why aren’t the appropriate efforts being put into fixing this?”

Part of the issue, they argued, stems from Canada failing to show up at the negotiating table when important meetings are taking place.

“What is our government so busy doing that they can’t make it to the United States to figure this out for Canadian industry?” asked Lise. “It’s embarrassing.”

The Alberta NDP took to X to criticize Premier Danielle Smith’s efforts to develop a cordial relationship with the president, even though 90% of Alberta’s exports go to the United States, making a favourable trade relationship imperative.

“Why wouldn’t we go and try to fix the relationship? Or to differentiate ourselves from the lunatics in Ottawa?” asked Sheila. “Absolutely, she did the right thing.”