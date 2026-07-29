Independence support gains, Canadians buying less meat, Carney's spending | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation's Kris Sims for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Kris Sims (Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation)
Today, we're looking at the results from a new poll that shows support for the Alberta independence movement is growing.
Plus, with the price of meat climbing drastically higher in recent years, Canadians are cutting back on purchasing protein when they're at the grocery store.
And finally, economists are warning Prime Minister Mark Carney's reckless spending is going to put Canada in even more dire economic straits.
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Ruth Bard commented 2026-07-29 16:29:20 -0400“Mushy Stuff”: equal parts hamburger and oats, chopped onion, frozen or canned peas. Add water to just cover and cook till it’s all gray (not the peas). Season any way you like. Serve over mashed potatoes or rice. We loved it. So did our kids.
The freaks and weirdos love to claim they feel “unsafe” when they aren’t under any perceptible threat. What exactly would “safe” look like?