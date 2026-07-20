I threatened to sue Regina Police over censorship — and they backed down

I threatened to sue the scandal-ridden Regina Police Service, and they backed down. They've agreed to stop blocking me on Twitter (now X). You can read their letter of surrender for yourself at TwitterLawsuit.ca. But buried in that same letter, they're still making veiled threats. I'll walk you through it.

Regina Police blocked me, I believe, as a passive-aggressive way to get back at me for exposing their bizarre role in approving a mosque's use of loudspeakers broadcasting the Islamic call to prayer — audible half a kilometre in every direction across downtown Regina. It wasn't city council that signed off on that. It was the police. And then the same police force put out a statement threatening to arrest anyone who protested it in the "wrong" way.

The cops wouldn't talk to me. But they had no trouble blocking me online.

So we lawyered up and sent a demand letter. They blinked. The response comes from Katrina Swan, legal counsel for Chief Lorilee Davies, copied to the entire police commission. First, she claims the service has "no record" of Rebel News ever being blocked. Then, a few lines later, she admits none of the current communications staff blocked me — meaning it happened before June 30, 2026, under someone else's watch. A ghost, apparently.

Then comes the real substance: the Regina Police Service says it does not intend to block me, Rebel News, or any affiliated person going forward. But — and here's the catch — it "reserves the right to moderate comments" to enforce its own "policies and community standards." Which policies? Perhaps the same policy that approved the loudspeaker I criticized in the first place.

The letter insists this "is not a restriction on free expression" and thanks me for "bringing this issue to our attention," even though they're the ones who caused it.

I've now sued half a dozen government bullies for blocking Rebel News on taxpayer-funded accounts — including federal cabinet ministers Steven Guilbeault, Karina Gould, Catherine McKenna, Ya'ara Saks and Marci Len. Regina Police clearly knew how that ends.

A win is a win. But that pretzel of a letter tells me this force still needs a lesson in civil liberties.

I haven’t got the bill for this battle yet from my lawyer, but it’s probably around two grand. That’s a lot of money, but the value of making government bullies blink and step back from their censorship is priceless.

I really think we’re starting to set a new precedent that will actually keep all of us freer. If you can help me pay for our lawyer, please do — you can do that right at TwitterLawsuit.ca.