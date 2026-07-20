Government briefing note reveals messaging strategy behind Carney Liberals' Safe Social Media Act

An internal Question Period briefing note prepared for Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault shows the Carney government has armed itself with talking points to defend its controversial Safe Social Media Act (Bill C-34), legislation that would create a new federal digital regulator, impose sweeping obligations on social media platforms and AI chatbots, and pave the way for a national minimum age of 16 for social media accounts.

The June 11 briefing note, released through the federal government's proactive release database, instructs Guilbeault to tell Parliament that "ensuring persons in Canada, particularly children, are protected online is a collective responsibility" and that Bill C-34 is "an essential step forward" to improve online safety.

The government's messaging emphasizes protecting children, but the legislation goes much further than age verification.

According to the briefing note, the Digital Safety Act would require social media platforms and AI chatbot services to identify risks on their platforms, implement safety-focused design features, publish transparency reports known as "Digital Safety Plans," and comply with oversight from a newly created Digital Safety Commission of Canada.

The legislation targets seven categories of content the government considers harmful, including child sexual exploitation material, non-consensual intimate images, content encouraging child self-harm, bullying of children, hatred, incitement to violence, and terrorism or violent extremist content.

The note also confirms that AI chatbots would be regulated for the first time. Services would have a legal duty to mitigate the risk of generating harmful content, respond to emergency situations, and reduce the likelihood of engaging in harmful behaviour.

One of the most significant provisions outlined in the briefing note is the government's plan to establish a minimum age of 16 for social media accounts. Platforms could only receive an exemption if the new Digital Safety Commission determines they have sufficient safeguards for children.

The government also intends to impose what it calls a "Duty to Act Responsibly" on social media companies alongside a "Duty to Protect Children" and, in some cases, a "Duty to Make Certain Content Inaccessible."

The background section of the note relies heavily on public opinion polling to justify the legislation. Officials cite a 2025 Dais survey claiming 69 percent of respondents believe government should require online platforms to reduce harmful content, as well as a Leger poll finding 77 percent support tougher regulation of social media platforms and AI tools.

The briefing note also points to similar regulatory efforts in Australia, the European Union, the United Kingdom and New Zealand as justification for Canada's approach.

Officials further note that the bill builds on the Liberals' earlier Online Harms Act (Bill C-63), which died when Parliament was prorogued in January 2025. After reconvening an Expert Advisory Group in March 2026, the government says it updated the legislation to address emerging AI-related issues before introducing Bill C-34 on June 10.

The document also reveals the government expects supportive public messaging from major technology companies and advocacy organizations. Officials highlight statements from Google and Meta expressing willingness to engage with the legislation, alongside endorsements from organizations including Children First Canada, UNICEF Canada, the Canadian Medical Association and SickKids.

While the government frames Bill C-34 as child-protection legislation, the proposal would establish a permanent federal regulator with authority over both social media platforms and AI chatbot services, creating an entirely new digital regulatory regime in Canada.