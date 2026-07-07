LEAKED: The Canadian government's 'Ministry of Truth'

A heavily redacted internal memo from Industry Minister Mélanie Joly’s department contemplates “legal action” against individuals posting what the government deems as “false or misleading information” on platforms including Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The department @ISED_CA itself would determine whether social media posts were “factually incorrect, misleading or out of context.” Any punitive measures against individuals would be “proportionate and subject to senior level approval.” https://t.co/lIFVBUVxvJ pic.twitter.com/6tRaRqNNRI — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 4, 2026

The 35-page document dated March 31, titled “Misinformation and Disinformation Strategy,” was obtained through access-to-information requests and first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter. It outlines a shift from reactive responses to proactive prevention and early detection of content that could undermine “the integrity of and public trust in government information.”

Department managers admit that they already monitor official social media channels and media outlets daily for “comments and recurring inaccuracies,” the memo states. Social media is flagged as the main vector where “misinformation related to the department’s mandate” is likely to spread. The memo acknowledges risks that enforcement could backfire by amplifying the very content targeted or provoking public backlash, but the Liberals would likely utilize pervasive propaganda techniques to counter that too.

Naturally, the department itself would assess whether posts are “factually incorrect, misleading or out of context” and any punishment is described as “proportionate,” requiring senior-level sign-off. This essentially positions the government as the arbiter of truth, which is unsurprising given that Minister Joly has advocated for measures against supposed ‘online disinformation’ for years.

As heritage minister in 2018, she pressed web platforms to counter hate speech. In 2023, as foreign affairs minister, she co-launched a UN Global Declaration on Information Integrity.

Under the disgraced former prime minister Justin Trudeau, Canada repealed Section 181, the “False News Offence,” of the Criminal Code in 2019. This followed a Supreme Court decision that ruled the offence violated freedom of expression.

Despite the Liberals’ claims that stronger measures are needed to combat misinformation, Canada already has an extensive legal and regulatory framework addressing the deliberate spread of harmful falsehoods. Federal and provincial statutes, broadcasting regulations, civil remedies, and professional standards provide mechanisms to address hate propaganda, defamatory libel, fraud, and content that promotes hatred or discrimination.

What is far less clear is whether those standards are applied equally. Governments and publicly funded broadcasters rarely face comparable scrutiny or legal consequences when officials make inaccurate or misleading public claims.

For example, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted that the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests were primarily financed by American interests, a claim that was completely fabricated. In fact, GoFundMe President Juan Benitez explicitly stated in his opening remarks to the Public Safety Committee in March 2022 that approximately 88% of the funds raised and 86% of convoy donors were from Canada.

Likewise, official messaging surrounding the modified mRNA COVID-19 vaccines often emphasized their benefits while actively downplaying the unknowns, limitations, and risks.

We all agree, vaccines save lives and will be key to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.



If you haven’t already, get the shot!#VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/v42MghNHn9 — Annamie Paul (@AnnamiePaul) September 10, 2021

The same concerns extend beyond the pandemic. Public narratives surrounding suspected unmarked graves at former residential school sites have frequently relied on ground-penetrating radar that have yet to be confirmed through excavation or other forensic evidence despite years of investigation and millions in taxpayer funds.

At the provincial level, Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended millions of taxpayer dollars spent on the government's "Protect Ontario" advertising campaign during the Canada–U.S. tariff dispute. When questioned by independent journalist Tina Yazdani, Ford argued that without such campaigns, "the only choice [the public has] is to listen to the media," making it clear that the government utilizes public funds to shape their perception.

Premier Ford justifies spending millions of taxpayers dollars on ‘Protect Ontario’ ads: “if we don’t inform people, the only choice they have is to listen to the media.”



Watch the exchange here: pic.twitter.com/DwJvhsawxX — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) June 24, 2026

A government confident in its record responds to criticism with transparency, evidence, and open debate, not by expanding censorship powers or threatening legal action against dissenting voices. Proposals that grant governments broader authority to police everyday online speech risk shifting the focus away from protecting public discourse and toward controlling it, a textbook feature of authoritarian regimes.