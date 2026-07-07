Rebel News LIVE! is back this fall in THREE cities!

I've got a big announcement. Rebel News Live is back this fall, and we're coming to three cities: Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

Rebel News Live will be in Calgary on Saturday, October 31 at the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre. Then, we're heading to Vancouver on Saturday, November 14. And then it's on to Toronto, where we'll be at the Canada Christian College in Whitby on November 21.

Three cities, three incredible days, and I want to see you there.

Now, if you've never been to one of our live events before, let me tell you what it's like, because I genuinely believe there's nothing else like it in Canada.

We've been doing these gatherings for years, and every single time without fail, the thing people tell me afterwards, the thing they remember most isn't any particular speech, as good as the speeches are. It's the feeling in the room.

It's walking in and realizing you are surrounded by hundreds of Canadians who think the way you think, who care about the things you care about, who've been watching the same stories you've been watching and asking the same questions you've been asking.

People who have felt, frankly, a little bit alone in their communities and who suddenly realized they are not alone at all. That is what Rebel News Live is.

It's a convention. It's a family reunion of sorts. It's a day where you get to be yourself completely without apology, and once you've experienced it, you keep coming back. Our attendees know what I mean. We have regulars.

Now, who's going to be there this fall? I'll be there. Sheila Gunn Reed will be there. Tamara Lich will be there, and the Rebel News team will be joining us.

Over the coming weeks, we'll be announcing some additional very special guest speakers, and trust me, you're going to want to hear who's coming.

Stay tuned.

Here's what the day looks like. Doors open at 8 a.m. in the morning with a light breakfast, then a full slate of speeches and panel discussions, the kind of conversations you would never see on the CBC.

After that, it's a catered lunch, more speakers in the afternoon, and for VIP ticket holders, an exclusive dinner with me, Sheila, Tamara, and our guests at the end of the night.

And in between all that, we've got a full merchandise store on site. There will be Rebel News toques and hoodies and mugs and books, and yes, I will be there to sign them.

We'll have other sponsors and exhibitor booths from some of the best freedom-oriented businesses and organizations in the country, people you want to know about causes worth supporting and groups doing the real work on the issues that matter.

It's worth showing up early to spend some time at those booths before the speeches begin. It's the best gathering of freedom-minded Canadians anywhere in the country. I've been saying that for years and I keep saying it because it keeps being true.

Now, I need to be straight with you about one thing, these events sell out every single year without exception. If you wait too long, you will not get in. I've seen it happen — I don't want it to happen to you.

So, here's what I need you to do right now. Go to RebelNewsLive.com and get your tickets at the early bird price, because that price will not be around forever.

Calgary on October 31, Vancouver on November 14, Toronto on November 21.

Pick your city, pick your date, and get your seats locked in before they're gone. There's nothing quite like spending a full day in a room full of Canadians who actually get it. People who've been watching, who've been following along, who are in this fight with us.

I'll see you there.