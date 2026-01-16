Liberals admit that the CBC is their propaganda arm

The federal government is doubling down on Canada’s state broadcaster, the CBC, as its go-to tool for fostering “social cohesion,” as distrust in government is at an all-time high in a post-COVID world.

A recent Heritage Department briefing note reveals managers will rely on the state broadcaster to combat disengagement and promote national unity: in other words, approved narratives.

As first reported by Blacklock’s, the September 24 note paints a picture of a nation on edge.

“Signs of renewed cohesion and civic pride have been emerging in the face of the United States administration’s posture and attitude towards Canadian sovereignty,” it states. Yet it warns of “worrying trends,” where segments of the population remain aloof from government messaging.

Titled, “Fostering Canadian Identity To Strengthen Our Sovereignty And Social Cohesion,” the document blames foreign state actors for stoking division through disinformation campaigns and social media amplification. The note highlights an “overreliance on foreign-owned platforms” that erode Canada's “information sovereignty,” leading to polarization and fragmentation.

To combat this, the federal government is recruiting the CBC, described as a “pillar of our cultural identity and a cornerstone of our sovereignty.”

The broadcaster is positioned as essential for countering these threats, standing at a “critical crossroads” against foreign digital giants reshaping media consumption. “Despite these challenges, the CBC remains a pillar on which we can build our future, a vital institution,” the note emphasizes.

This comes as CBC announces a major expansion for 2026: adding 33 local journalists and 11 new bureaus, boosting its footprint from 66 to 77 locations. This “boots-on-the-ground” push follows last year's addition of 30 journalists in 22 communities.

The expansion isn’t based on need or public sentiment; instead, it’s based on endless government prop up, which comes from taxpayer coffers.

Funding to the CBC was significantly boosted in the Liberals’ fall budget, with an additional $150 million per year allocated to the increasingly irrelevant enterprise.

This figure doesn’t even include the $100 million Google sets aside each year for Canadian media to comply with federal online news regulations, of which the CBC is slated to receive roughly $7 million annually.

All of this extra funding effectively turns the CBC into a government mouthpiece, with taxpayer dollars funnelled into messaging aimed at shaping public opinion.

Moreover, the CBC operates with near impunity.

The Department of Heritage has been stonewalling an access to information request regarding a May 30 memo outlining a “renewed approach” to CBC funding, which came after Carney dismissed budget cuts as an “attack on our Canadian identity.”

In an era of eroding trust, it would seem that pumping more money into state media is exactly the opposite of what is needed to foster independent journalism and public confidence.