Mark Carney’s 2025 Budget: Canada Strong or Canada Broke?

Rebranding reckless spending as “fiscal strength” appears to be a defining Liberal strategy, with the 2025–2026 Budget Plan piling yet another record deficit onto the backs of Canadians.

This so-called “Build Canada Strong” budget adds another $78 billion in deficit, $10 billion higher than the Parliamentary Budget Officer predicted last month.

The Liberals are bankrupting this country in real time, and they’re calling it “generational investment” that should instead be called what it is: generational debt.

Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar says it’s akin to never paying your credit card bill. It’s Mark Carney’s version of “fiscal management” — where deficits are “investments” and debt is someone else’s problem.

“A $78.3 BILLION deficit with no plan to balance,” he wrote. “When Carney said our younger generation needed to 'sacrifice more,' he meant it.”

Indeed, before releasing the budget, the Prime Minister said Canadians needed to “sacrifice more.” In reality, it seems they’re being asked to endure perpetual financial enslavement caused by relentless government overspending.

Despite the fancy talk about “sovereignty” and “strength,” this budget nearly doubles last year’s deficit, ultimately locking future generations into deeper debt.

Meanwhile, Ottawa insists we’re still on solid fiscal ground… that’s if by ground, they mean quicksand.

Ottawa blames “global economic shifts” and something called a “generational rupture.” Yet it increasingly seems that the real rupture is in credibility, accountability and competence.

After almost a decade of reckless overspending, the Liberals are still trying to pass off ballooning deficits as “investments,” writing off political indulgence as fiscal prudence.

Liberals love to brag about Canada’s low debt-to-GDP ratio — as if that number helps anyone struggling to pay for food, mortgages, or heat, while Ottawa borrows at historic levels to fund programs that don’t make life any easier for working Canadians.

Take Chapter 3 of the budget, “Empowering Canadians,” for instance, where the state broadcaster (CBC) will receive a whopping $150 million in 2025-26, supposedly “to strengthen its mandate to serve the public and better reflect the needs of Canadians.”

Part of that will go toward exploring a partnership with Eurovision, an international song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Nothing quite says empowerment like a flamboyant, entertainment-focused song contest.

That’s on top of hundreds of millions more for Canadian artists, creators, and cultural industries — because apparently they can’t sustain themselves.

The Liberals claim they’ll “spend less to invest more,” but that’s hard to take seriously when the supposed $60 billion in savings over five years is dwarfed by $450 billion in new capital spending.

Any minuscule tax cuts are immediately offset by inflation that this same government helped create, and they’re simply printing more money, while record numbers of Canadians can’t afford food.

At the end of the day, the reality is grim: spending continues to outpace growth, debt keeps climbing, and real investment — not taxpayer-funded injections — is in decline.

What Ottawa coins “Canada Strong” looks a lot more like Canada’s Broke.