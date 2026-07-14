Mainstream media omits mRNA vaccine relevancy in global cancer surge

The International Agency for Research on Cancer projects annual global cancer cases will rise from roughly 20 million today to nearly 35 million by 2050. The report attributes the increase primarily to aging populations, rising obesity, tobacco and alcohol use, physical inactivity, and certain infections; stating that roughly four in 10 cases are preventable.

In Canada, clinicians are already documenting higher incidence rates across age groups. Lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers are climbing, with a particularly troubling increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Surgical oncologists have described the trend as shocking and warned that the health system is unprepared for the coming demand.

Notably absent from mainstream reporting on the projection is the scrutiny of one of the largest and most rapid medical interventions in history: the global rollout of novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that began in late 2020.

A peer-reviewed study compared high-resolution RNA sequencing of blood samples from individuals reporting new health concerns after vaccination (including some cancer diagnoses) against more than 800 healthy, unvaccinated controls. Researchers documented widespread changes in gene expression tied to mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, persistent inflammation, immune system disruption, and impaired DNA repair.

The same analysis showed increased activity in genes linked to cell growth and reduced activity in several tumor-suppressor genes.

These biological disruptions are all established pathways in cancer development.

Some oncologists and pathologists have reported observing unusually aggressive cancers following the vaccine campaigns, a pattern some have labelled “turbo cancer.”

Canada recorded one of the highest uptake rates in the world, with approximately 81% of the eligible population having completed the primary two-dose series, as many continued to receive additional boosters.

The technology was new, deployed at population scale with no long-term safety data available at rollout, and manufactured under rapidly scaled conditions that raised even more questions about consistency and quality control.

The mRNA products were administered to the young and healthy alike, as well as pregnant women, under repeated official assurances of ‘safe and effective’ mantras.

This kind of hate against our fellow friends and neighbours must never happen again pic.twitter.com/dcM9mh7W68 — Dean Allison (@DeanAllisonMP) July 13, 2026

Compounding concerns about informed consent, adverse event recognition, and the inadequate compensation provided by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, are those living with debilitating vaccine reactions.

Michelle Worton is one such Canadian. She was in Ottawa last week to publicly describe the vaccine injury that ended her dental career, forcing her to sell her practice to pay for medical care in the United States.

Michelle Worton was forced into early medical retirement at just 46, from a healthcare career that she loved and built for over 20 years, after suffering a debilitating reaction to a @GovCanHealth approved COVID19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/Z2Q8ZJW0KY — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 9, 2026

The WHO-linked report, along with much of the accompanying media coverage, makes no reference to these novel products or to the emerging body of research examining post-vaccination molecular changes. As a result, potentially relevant contributing factors to rising cancer rates may not be receiving equal consideration… or be investigated at all.

When cancer projections nearly double within a generation, complete analysis requires scrutiny of every major population-level exposure introduced during the same period, especially one administered to billions under emergency authorization, coercive mandates and strong social engineering campaigns.

We all agree, vaccines save lives and will be key to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.



If you haven’t already, get the shot!#VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/v42MghNHn9 — Annamie Paul (@AnnamiePaul) September 10, 2021

Selective focus on established risk factors while sidelining the largest novel medical campaign in modern history isn’t rooted in thorough public health journalism, it’s selective storytelling.