Carney booed at Stampede appearance

Prime Minister Mark Carney made a visit to the Calgary Stampede, where he was booed yet again.

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted on Monday's Rebel Roundup to footage of Carney's introduction at the The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth being drowned out by sustained booing from the crowd, the same reception his received by his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

"I don't know why they keep coming," Sheila said. "Just stop. Leave us alone."

Carney's message to Albertans, delivered to CTV News on Sunday at the Stampede, was built around the slogans "lead not leave" and "build not break."

Sheila was unimpressed. "Build not break? We didn't break anything," she said. "Don't victim blame us. We've been trying to build something since we came into Confederation. We can't do it with Ottawa stopping us."

David added that leaving, in Alberta's case, is itself a form of leading. "By the time the ballots are counted at the Ontario-Manitoba border," he said, "the fat lady is already singing."

Both hosts noted the visit was not included on the PMO's official itinerary for obvious reasons, they said. Sheila suggested Liberal prime ministers attend the Stampede in a state of delusion, mistaking the approval of eastern boomers for a national mandate.

"It doesn't resonate across the country," she said. "Please remember that."

David raised a second grievance: five floor crossings in five months, handing the Liberals a majority government that Canadians explicitly denied them at the ballot box in April.

"This is historical," he said, noting that floor crossings typically happen once every 12 to 15 years, describing how the experience shifted his view of Canadian parliamentary democracy entirely.

Sheila and David were in agreement that a simple fix exists to the floor-crossing question: any MP who seeks to do so should face a by-election within 90 days.

David asked Sheila what form of government an independent Alberta might take, like a republic or continuing to be a constitutional monarchy. She said that's for Albertans to decide, but noted that many Albertans still feel an attachment to the Canada of 20 years ago.

"Shreds of it still exist here," she said. "We'd like to preserve that — maybe for you. You can come here and visit us and feel nostalgic for the Canada you used to grow up in."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.