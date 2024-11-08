X dominates as Canada's #1 news app, leaving the CBC in the dust

In a striking reflection of changing media consumption habits, X (formerly known as Twitter) has surged to the top spot as Canada’s #1 downloaded news app, just days after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The app's popularity has been fueled by real-time updates, live discussions, and the viral nature of political content, leaving the state-funded CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) far behind, in the dust, in ninth place.

This shift is an attestation to the growing influence of alternative platforms for news consumption, especially in the wake of major political events that dominate the global conversation.

This is especially remarkable considering Canadian taxpayers are on the hook for over $1.4 billion annually to fund the CBC, a media organization that should, in theory, be leading the way in news delivery and influence.

Despite the immense financial resources poured into it by the Canadian government (and thus, the taxpayers), the CBC’s app is nowhere near as popular as X, which has become the go-to platform for Canadians seeking breaking news, real-time updates, and unfiltered truth.

The stark contrast between the two highlights a broader issue: the CBC's failure to connect with audiences in the digital age, despite being heavily subsidized by taxpayers. It raises the question: if Canadians are already funding CBC to the tune of billions of dollars, why is it trailing so far behind?

This news comes on the heels of CBC’s CEO Catherine Tait exhibiting defensiveness during a recent House of Commons committee hearing, where she expressed frustration at not being questioned about her supposed accomplishments, which are apparently nonexistent.

X’s rise as the dominant force in news consumption in Canada can be attributed to its real-time, user-driven nature. The platform has revolutionized the way people interact with news, offering instant updates from across the globe, with diverse perspectives and breaking stories as they happen.

By contrast, CBC's reliance on traditional news formats and top-down editorial control appears increasingly out of touch with the preferences of modern audiences, particularly those who want news on their terms, not through a state-funded filter.

Many Canadians are likely unaware of just how much public money goes into CBC's coffers. The annual subsidy of $1.4 billion should raise eyebrows about the use, or perhaps abuse, of taxpayer dollars. If the CBC can't even keep up with free-market competitors like X — especially when it comes to digital and mobile app usage — should taxpayers really continue to fund an outdated system that many are increasingly bypassing?

As more Canadians turn to platforms like X for news, it’s time to rethink whether such a massive public investment in CBC is still justified — or if those billions could be better spent fostering innovation, choice, and competition in Canada’s media landscape.

PETITION: Pay The Money Back, Tait! 1,556 signatures Goal: 10000 signatures CBC CEO Catherine Tait has been caught red-handed charging Canadian taxpayers $6,000 for a personal trip to the Paris Olympics, including staying at a $1,000-a-night luxury hotel. Despite admitting that this trip was for personal reasons, Tait brazenly passed the bill on to you, the hardworking citizens of Canada. This is yet another glaring example of the CBC’s culture of entitlement, with no accountability for their misuse of public funds. We won’t stand for this abuse. Demand that Catherine Tait repay every cent — sign our petition now and hold her accountable! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code