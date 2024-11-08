X dominates as Canada's #1 news app, leaving the CBC in the dust
Despite receiving $1.4 billion in taxpayer funding, the Canadian state broadcaster is losing relevance, ranking a distant ninth among the most downloaded news apps on the Apple Store.
In a striking reflection of changing media consumption habits, X (formerly known as Twitter) has surged to the top spot as Canada’s #1 downloaded news app, just days after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
The app's popularity has been fueled by real-time updates, live discussions, and the viral nature of political content, leaving the state-funded CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) far behind, in the dust, in ninth place.
This shift is an attestation to the growing influence of alternative platforms for news consumption, especially in the wake of major political events that dominate the global conversation.
This is especially remarkable considering Canadian taxpayers are on the hook for over $1.4 billion annually to fund the CBC, a media organization that should, in theory, be leading the way in news delivery and influence.
Despite the immense financial resources poured into it by the Canadian government (and thus, the taxpayers), the CBC’s app is nowhere near as popular as X, which has become the go-to platform for Canadians seeking breaking news, real-time updates, and unfiltered truth.
The stark contrast between the two highlights a broader issue: the CBC's failure to connect with audiences in the digital age, despite being heavily subsidized by taxpayers. It raises the question: if Canadians are already funding CBC to the tune of billions of dollars, why is it trailing so far behind?
This news comes on the heels of CBC’s CEO Catherine Tait exhibiting defensiveness during a recent House of Commons committee hearing, where she expressed frustration at not being questioned about her supposed accomplishments, which are apparently nonexistent.
X’s rise as the dominant force in news consumption in Canada can be attributed to its real-time, user-driven nature. The platform has revolutionized the way people interact with news, offering instant updates from across the globe, with diverse perspectives and breaking stories as they happen.
By contrast, CBC's reliance on traditional news formats and top-down editorial control appears increasingly out of touch with the preferences of modern audiences, particularly those who want news on their terms, not through a state-funded filter.
Many Canadians are likely unaware of just how much public money goes into CBC's coffers. The annual subsidy of $1.4 billion should raise eyebrows about the use, or perhaps abuse, of taxpayer dollars. If the CBC can't even keep up with free-market competitors like X — especially when it comes to digital and mobile app usage — should taxpayers really continue to fund an outdated system that many are increasingly bypassing?
As more Canadians turn to platforms like X for news, it’s time to rethink whether such a massive public investment in CBC is still justified — or if those billions could be better spent fostering innovation, choice, and competition in Canada’s media landscape.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor
COMMENTS
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-08 12:50:19 -0500the CBC should be Defunded because they are an Absolute joke and Ms.Tait is a Liar too
-
Andrzej Matuch commented 2024-11-08 12:14:39 -0500 FlagWas CBC ever anywhere near #1 since the 1940s?