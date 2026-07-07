Bathurst and Sheppard: Toronto neighbourhood remains a weekly battleground

The Toronto intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard has become a notorious flashpoint across Canada, ground zero for the clash between Team Terrorist and Team Normal Canadian.

For nearly two years, residents of this heavily Jewish neighbourhood have been forced to turn out week after week, long after the original rallies in support of Israeli hostages ended. What began as gatherings of hope, solidarity, and shared culture has become an exhausting duty: defending their own streets from those who turned a peaceful area full of synagogues, Jewish retirement homes, and schools into a weekly theatre of hate.

Since October 2024, supporters of Hamas and the Islamic Republic occupying Iran have repeatedly descended on the community to wave flags of murderous ideologies and chant for the destruction of the only Jewish state. They show no signs of stopping. That is why locals continue to show up. When they don’t, the pro-Hamas crowd breaks away to harass residents and march through the neighbourhood looking for targets. At least when confronted across the street, the agitators tend to stay contained.

The hopeful Sunday gatherings of old have been replaced by the unpleasant company of figures like David Schultz and Daniela Bonamico. Schultz enjoys cosplaying as a Palestinian terrorist, desecrating Israeli flags, and racking up arrests for “weapons dangerous,” “disguise with intent,” and “common nuisance.”

He is allegedly, according to Leviathan, a member of the Toronto District School Board.

Bonamico gained notoriety for joining a so-called “freedom flotilla” bound for Gaza. The vessel was intercepted by Israel, an action that almost certainly prevented the activists from entering a war zone controlled by terrorists. Rather than show gratitude for likely saving her life, Bonamico accused Israel of violence against her, claiming a sprained ankle, fractured tailbone, and broken rib despite displaying no visible injuries upon her return.

Flotilla activist Daniela Bonamico initially reported a sprained ankle, fractured tailbone, and leg injuries from a flash grenade while in Israeli custody, and has now added a broken rib to her list of injuries.



When asked about her apparent speedy recovery, she said she had to… https://t.co/MIY3oPmoYt pic.twitter.com/bz5n6qdvpc — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) June 7, 2026

She has posted videos widely interpreted as threats against Zionists, declaring, “Now in life is where I’m like I’m going to jail for sure,” called for a “reckoning,” and stated it’s “time for good men to start doing terrible terrible things.”

In one clip she makes a gun motion with her hand while saying “pew pew” after mentioning my name.

"Now in life is where I'm like I'm going to jail for sure."



Toronto resident Daniela Bonamico makes violent threats to any Israeli or those with Israeli flags on their profile.@MelissaLantsman @TorontoPolice @bnaibrithcanada @fordnation @PasternakTO @YRP @StevenDelDuca… pic.twitter.com/zNxGhA4gw3 — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) January 31, 2025

Rabid Toronto Jew hater Daniela Bonamico goes full Neo-Nazi groyper by acknowledging she is past the “gnoticing” and calls on for the “reckoning” and that “it’s time for good men to start doing terrible terrible things.”



This is who @TorontoPolice @TPSOperations protects every… pic.twitter.com/Ihr0vLT3sw — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) February 13, 2026

Daniela Bonamico has words for @ScarlettGrace92 in what includes to look like a thinly veiled death threat towards gun violence. pic.twitter.com/A2XAP2ojZi — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) June 1, 2026

This is the weekly spectacle Bathurst and Sheppard residents must endure, kept at a distance by taxpayer-funded Toronto police and barricades. Many residents express deep frustration with the lack of action from all levels of government. Yet they remain determined.

“We will not be intimidated in our own neighbourhood,” is the consistent message.

Bathurst and Sheppard stands as a sad indictment of Canada’s failure to confront rising antisemitism, and as a powerful example of Jewish resistance in the face of it.