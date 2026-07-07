Ottawa-Carleton District School Board cancels Pride parade

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will not participate in Capital Pride in August, according to CTV Ottawa report that neglected to explain why.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid filled in the blank. Islam is now the largest religious group in Ottawa public schools, at 25% of students — ahead of Christianity at 23%, with no religious affiliation at 29%.

"That's why there's no Pride parade," she said. "And a lot of other changes will come soon, too."

The school board's own statement framed June's Pride Month programming in the usual terms — education, diversity, inclusive spaces, preventing homophobia and transphobia. Sheila noted the board seemed less interested in explaining August's decision than in reminding everyone how committed it was to the cause just two months earlier.

She also recalled a moment from a few years ago, when a pro-Hamas march and a Pride parade encountered each other on a street corner, creating an awkward standoff.

"I thought, this is where the left is heading," she said. "Their bad ideas are meeting each other on a street corner. You can't just be for unfettered immigration from all of the less progressive parts of the world and then think your country is going to stay a certain way."

Sheila said she welcomes the outcome — children shouldn't have adults discussing their sex lives with them — but is clear-eyed about the reason. "I'm happy that children will not be exposed to this," she said. "But the reason why is not a good reason."

The wokesters who championed open-ended mass immigration, she said, are being mugged by reality. And this is just the beginning.

Rebel Roundup livestreams air Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.