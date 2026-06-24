Liberals' response to separatism, Smith/Calgary mayor feud, Pride Day for kids | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by constitutional lawyer and independence advocate Keith Wilson for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Keith Wilson (constitutional lawyer and Alberta independence advocate)
Today, we're looking at Mark Carney and the Liberals' response to Alberta separatism, with the prime minister appointing Morgan Breitkreutz as a new adviser on the issue.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is feuding with Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas after the provincial government warned the city it would intervene if changes weren't made to noise rules prior to the kickoff of the Calgary Stampede.
And finally, a school in Cochrane held a Pride Day event for kids between the ages of 5 and 15, generating backlash from parents over the event being inappropriate for minors.
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COMMENTS
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Angela Watt commented 2026-06-24 14:34:57 -0400The Ad is BRILLENT. I absolutely love it & basically shows how unserious these people are. Too funny!!
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Angela Watt commented 2026-06-24 14:32:13 -0400The Liberals are open about the corruption because they know there’s nothing we can do about it. We don’t have “impeachments” we don’t have “recall” for any Federal government employee/people in office. There’s absolutely NOTHING Canadians can do except hope the hell things don’t get worse if we ever have another election!!