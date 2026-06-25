Pride Toronto low on funds, Carney 'keeping Canadians safe', Creeps in public parks | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Tamara Lich discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Pride Toronto announcing it is $700,000 short on funding ahead of this year's annual parade, with organizers warning that demonstrations could be scaled back further next year after similar funding struggles in 2025.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney says claims he's keeping Canadians safe. Do you believe him?
And finally, Tamara Ugolini had a viral report this week detailing a creep in a public park who exposed himself to her and a Rebel videographer while the pair filmed a report in Cobourg, Ont., in an incident that is occurring far too often across Canada's public spaces.
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COMMENTS
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Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-06-25 13:49:58 -0400 FlagIf anyone honestly thinks this lying Marxist creep Carney is keeping Canadians safe, make a coffee, sit down, and listen to Sam Cooper’s recent podcast entitled, Moral Hazard on Steroids”!!
https://youtu.be/WGNLNkltftI