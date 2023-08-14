Alberta government says its 'empowering' municipalities to 'make their own choices' on policing

Facebook/ Danielle Smith and Mike Ellis

Despite pausing its pursuit of a provincial police force — contrary to mandate letters sent to Premier Danielle Smith's first cabinet in November — Alberta's Public Safety department clarified that work on an Alberta Police Service is ongoing.

"An Alberta Police Service remains part of the government's ongoing work to examine and implement a variety of options that will ensure the safety and security of Albertans," said Public Safety spokesperson Michael Kwas.

"However, given the urgency of the public safety challenges Alberta is facing today, we've been clear that our current focus is on empowering municipalities to make their own choices and ensuring that the current policing model is meeting their needs," he told Rebel News.

Canada's Supreme Court has been given direction by the Trudeau govt to support "catch and release," says Premier Smith, something she wants the federal govt to amend.



Smith adds policing and justice are provincial jurisdiction, and that her govt will be "tough on crime." pic.twitter.com/VkOIgBUZp2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 14, 2023

On August 1, Justice Minister Mickey Amery told reporters his department continues to consult Albertans on policing despite not receiving explicit direction from Smith in her recent mandate letter.

On November 9, 2022, the premier directed then-justice Minister Tyler Shandro to work with Ellis to "finalize a decision on establishing an Alberta Police Service."

However, in August, Smith directed Ellis to continue working "with local communities to support them with the community policing options they believe will best serve their populations."

"We recently established the Indigenous and Municipal Police Transition Study Grant to assist communities that want to explore whether an alternative policing model would work better for them," said Kwas.

"These grants provide successful applicants up to $30,000 for a feasibility study towards alternative policing models, which may include a municipal police service, a self-administered First Nations police service, or a regional policing arrangement," he added.

Grande Prairie city councillors passed a historic vote to replace the increasingly unpopular RCMP with a municipal police service — the first in Alberta since 1956.



MORE: https://t.co/jwYVc86EpJ pic.twitter.com/Y93pkavJX6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 9, 2023

After tabling Budget 2023, the UCP announced $9.7 million for Grande Prairie over two years to aid transition costs to a municipal police force.

Mayor Jackie Clayton said the initial funding would give the city confidence to make a change. Total costs would amount to an estimated $19 million.

In March, Grande Prairie city council initiated their efforts to replace the RCMP with a municipal police service in a near-unanimous vote.

Ellis called the move "part of a paradigm shift in policing across Alberta," adding a community-led police service would serve the region better.

At the time, the minister said a decision on a provincial police service had yet to be made.

Amid a new municipal police force and sheriff pilot in Alberta, a recent telephone poll claims most oppose replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force.https://t.co/RlhRjaq4Dt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 10, 2023

Pollster Janet Brown said municipalities have generally opposed a provincial police service, despite other provinces employing them willingly.

"Outside the two major cities who would be most impacted by replacing the RCMP, that number was 74%," she said, with 61% believing crime rose in their community.

Between 2017 and 2021, Alberta's crime rates per 100,000 residents show a 14% increase in violent crime and a 24% increase in violent crime in rural areas.

Over half (55%) of rural Albertans favoured increased funding for law enforcement before making a change.

"[This] underscores people's concern with crime," said Brown. "It's economic downturns and substance abuse that's driving it — and that if we're not [changing police forces] to prevent crime, then why are we doing it."

The Alberta police force option has been studied and touted by the Alberta government for years. Still, it has faced opposition — including from municipalities — over cost, implementation and staffing concerns.

A recent 120-page government report outlined that dumping the RCMP would initially cost $366 million and an estimated $200 million annually.

Another report released in 2021 put the total price tag for a provincial police force at between $734 million and $759 million.