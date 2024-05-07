Canadian military allocated millions to 'equity and inclusion' programs

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The Department of National Defence has shelled out millions upon millions of dollars for "equity and inclusion" programs, new records show, reports Blacklock's Reporter.

The department said in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons that $9.5 million was spent on a range of things, including the buying of gay pride flags and a "workshop on the gendered nature of security."

The figures were disclosed after a request by Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant who asked what the value of contracts were related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the department since 2015.

Expenditures included $283,271 in contracts with Earnscliffe and Ipsos Reid for research aimed at enhancing understanding of Reserve Force recruitment and determining perceptions of the Canadian Armed Forces among young Canadians, among other related studies. Additional expenses comprised:

• $22,600 to Dr. Rachel Zellars of St. Mary’s University as a guest speaker for a Black History Month event.

• $21,750 to Feminomics Ltd. of Ottawa for guidance on integrating gender and diversity perspectives.

• $6,050 to Dr. Leeno Karumanchery of MESH Diversity Inc. of Ajax, Ontario, for a talk centered on equity.

• $3,277 to DDCI Consulting Inc. of Phoenix, Arizona, for a presentation on diversity and unconscious bias.

• $1,266 provided to Professor Rebecca Tiessen of the University of Ottawa for conducting a workshop on the gendered nature of security.

• $600 for Dr. Tricia Logan of the University of British Columbia for delivering a lecture at Royal Military College on the history, legacy, and impact of Residential Schools.

• $166 allocated for the procurement of transgender pride flags.

The department wrote in 2021 that it had two separate committees and eight programs all devoted to equity. Initiatives aimed to appoint more gay advisors and to "innovate" religious instruction and gender-neutral uniforms.

“We will continue to work hard to build a defence team where all members feel safe and protected,” said a 2021 briefing note titled Diversity And Inclusion.

“It is clear a lack of diversity in the Canadian Armed Forces is just one of the issues confronting this government,” said the note. “National Defence is committed to building an inclusive and modern defence team that reflects Canada’s diversity, values and culture.”

Data show that just a small fraction of both regular members and reservists, amounting to less than half of one percent, identified themselves as transgender.

Meanwhile, Canada's military budget as a whole was reportedly cut by $1 billion by the Liberals. It has also been reported that the CAF is missing 12,000 to 16,000 military personnel.

