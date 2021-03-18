Alberta NDP leader has coughing fit during press conference, won't address COVID questions

Late last week, the ex-premier of Alberta, Rachel Notley, hosted an in-person press conference while exhibiting symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Notley coughed dozens of times into her hands while standing at the podium as members of the media and her caucus stood in close proximity.

Rather than quarantining herself, as is legally required of any Canadian exhibiting these symptoms, Notley attended the legislature several times over the course of the following days. Rebel News attended the scene to ask Notley’s NDP caucus comrades if emergency COVID testing had taken place within their ranks. Ex-minister Kathleen Ganley shied away from answering the line of questioning, and Notley literally ran away from similar questions.

Notley has routinely called for province-wide business closures, not to mention increasingly draconian restrictions on personal freedoms throughout the pandemic. Each time Premier Jason Kenney makes a move to reopen, Notley stands opposed, barking about how reopening the economy and restoring personal freedoms is reckless.

At least one member of the NDP caucus has previously been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, and it is unclear if MLA Notley has been tested.