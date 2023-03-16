Alghabra to Buttigieg on Trucker Convoy: 'Thanks Pete. We can learn a lot from you'

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A read-out of a heavily redacted February 10, 2022, phone call between Canada's transport minister and the American transportation secretary detailed White House pressure to resolve February 2022's anti-mandate Freedom Convoy and astroturfing of trucking industry sentiment against the trucker-led demonstration.

Although Buttigieg's questions and responses are blacked-out in the document provided to the Public Order Emergency Commission, the crux of the conversation is discernable from Alghabra's comments:

I want you to know that I/the PM/we are taking this extremely seriously. Our

system of government is much more decentralized than yours - we have to take first steps to

ensure that provincial governments can exercise authority. But I can tell you - and I just spoke to

the PM - that we are running out of patience. If things aren't addressed in the very near term we

as the federal government will step in.

Alghabra promises to update the White House on the timeline of the re-opening of the Ambassador Bridge at Windsor, Ontario.

David Menzies gives an update from the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor/Detroit border crossing, where truckers have blocked the bridge until the COVID mandates are lifted. @TheMenzoid https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 for more. pic.twitter.com/IB3tzIHpB0 — Isabelle Rivoche ⭐️ (@isabellerivo) February 10, 2022

I've spoken to my counterpart. If things are not addressed, if the bridge is not clear within

the next few hours, the PM has asked the attorney general for legal options where we can get

involved and clear the blockade. The national security advisor is speaking to the President's advisor in the WH. You will be briefed in detail about our action plan over the next few hours. This

is the timeline that we're talking about.

The bridge, which protesters blocked to stand up against Covid mandates, re-opened to traffic on February 14.

Alghabra tells Buttigieg he was meeting with trucking lobby groups - rather than those involved in the protests - to craft a narrative that the truckers protesting did not reflect industry or public sentiment.

You're absolutely right. In my public comms has been to highlight that truckers are

distancing themselves from these unlawful activities. I've been meeting with truckers directly - the Canadian Trucking Alliance - it's a federation of the provincial associations. Made that a public

event. Also met with Teamsters. We amplified their statements. The public needs to know that

truckers are not on side with this - it's hurting their image. I asked them to do that and I am

amplifying their message and repeating it publicly."

Alghabra ends the call with Buttigieg, who came under fire last year by taking an extended paternity leave in the middle of a supply chain crisis hammering the US economy, with a compliment:

Thanks Pete. We can learn a lot from you

Biden’s transportation sec. Pete Buttigieg finally visits East Palestine, Ohio.



pic.twitter.com/HmzkpvoSit — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 23, 2023

Buttigieg did not visit East Palestine, Ohio, in the wake of a toxic train derailment, until 20 days after the catastrophe.

The POEC examined the legitimacy of the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy. The Commission ruled in favour of the government.

Read the documents: