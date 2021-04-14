Amazon continues to pull books critical of transgender ideology

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Online retail giant Amazon has pulled a book critical of transgender identity theory, after calls to ban the book flooded social media. It is the second book Amazon has banned that is critical of the contentious topic.

Amazon removed Maria Keffler’s Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult. The new book sold fewer than 100 copies across three platforms and earned fewer than a dozen reviews before it was banned, according to Partners for Ethical Care (PEC), of which Keffler is a co-founder.

The organization says that Amazon provided “no contact, no warning, no reason” for removing the book.

According to the Daily Wire, PEC is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Keffler and is designed to raise awareness and support efforts to stop the unethical treatment of children by schools, hospitals and healthcare providers under the banner of “gender identity affirmation.” Keffler’s book is about that exact subject.

Amazon banned the book just weeks after it removed Ryan T. Anderson’s When Harry Became Sally, which is about the trans youth movement that has become in vogue over the past few years.

Despite banning all books critical of the transgender identity movement for apparent hate speech, Amazon continues to sell books like Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Amazon has set up a new policy that bans any books that attempt to classify transgenderism or other new identities as mental illnesses, according to Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy.

“As a bookseller, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable,” Huseman said in response to Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana and Josh Hawley of Missouri in a March letter. The group of senators complained to the retailer when it banned Anderson’s book.

“Amazon works hard to ensure customers have a great shopping experience, and access to the widest and most diverse cross-section of written and spoken word in retail today,” Huseman added. “That said, we reserve the right not to sell certain content. All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer, as do we. As to your specific question about When Harry Became Sally, we have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.”