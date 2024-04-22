Planet Fitness appoints new CEO with DEI focus following transgender locker room controversy

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Planet Fitness, the popular gym franchise known for its "judgment-free zone" slogan, has appointed Colleen Keating as its new Chief Executive Officer. The move comes after the company faced backlash and a $400 million drop in value earlier this year due to controversies surrounding its policies on transgender members' access to locker rooms.

Keating, who previously served as the CEO of FirstKey Homes, has a track record of championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a 2022 LinkedIn post, she expressed her "unwavering commitment to advancing #diversity, #equity and #inclusion in the workplace and the communities we serve," Fox News reports.

The incoming CEO has also emphasized the importance of embedding DEI principles into a company's culture, stating that it should not be viewed as a temporary "program" but rather an "imperative that's woven into the very fabric of our company."

Planet Fitness' decision to hire Keating follows several high-profile incidents involving allegations of inappropriate behavior by male members in women's locker rooms. The most notable case involved Patricia Silva, a regular at a Planet Fitness gym in Fairbanks, Alaska, who claimed to have witnessed "a man with a penis" shaving in the women's locker room in front of what appeared to be a 12-year-old girl.

Silva's membership was subsequently revoked for violating the gym's policy against photographing other members, sparking outrage among those who felt the company prioritized its transgender-inclusive policies over the safety and comfort of women and children.

Similar incidents have been reported at other Planet Fitness locations across the United States, including cases of alleged indecent exposure, recording of women in locker rooms, and public masturbation.

Planet Fitness maintains a policy that allows members to use the locker room facilities corresponding to their "self-reported gender identity," a stance that has drawn criticism from some members and advocacy groups.

In a statement announcing Keating's appointment, Planet Fitness board chairman Stephen Spinelli Jr. praised her "deep operational knowledge, strategic mindset and understanding of large-scale franchise operations and consumer-facing brands," adding that she has "a proven track record of building results-oriented teams and instilling cultures that put a premium on operational excellence and rigor."

As Keating takes the helm on June 10, replacing outgoing CEO Chris Rondeau, she will face the challenge of navigating the company's commitment to inclusivity while addressing safety concerns raised by members, namely women and girls.