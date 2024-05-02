Aussie PM pushes censorship crackdown due to 'online misogyny'

The Illustrated 1984 Order this new edition of George Orwell's masterpiece, 1984. Now with 30 new designs from artist Paul Rivoche and a forward by Ezra Levant. ORDER NOW By Ezra Levant PROTECT YOUR ACCESS Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN. Take Action

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is rallying for stronger measures against what it deems as 'misogynistic content' circulating online, stressing the urgency of addressing the issue before a 'critical' national cabinet session centred on women’s safety.

I'm one of the most public accounts opposing Andrew Tate here. What he represents is a net negative in the world but in no way do I think governments should be censoring him & other misogynistic content online. pic.twitter.com/0Rll5gchAK — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) May 2, 2024

The gathering marks the first of its kind in 2024, with a significant focus on fortifying efforts to 'prevent violence, particularly through tackling online harms.'

Key priorities outlined by federal authorities include enhanced collaboration on identifying 'high-risk individuals' and 'habitual offenders,' alongside a concerted push to counteract the proliferation of 'violent and misogynistic material' across social media platforms.

Michelle Rowland, the communications minister, claimed there was widespread frustration over the prevalence of such content, particularly among young users and the challenges posed by 'opaque' algorithms governing content dissemination.

No, Anthony Albanese has announced nearly a billion dollars to salvage his reputation after stuffing up the women's rally.



Taxpayers are covering the bill for his embarrassing gaffe. pic.twitter.com/QJbCBDdPdV — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) May 1, 2024

The government, amid contentious global regulatory debates, is using recent criminal offences to 'effect positive change' online, with potential reforms to the Online Safety Act and giving more authority to the controversial eSafety commissioner being explored.

While Albanese refrained from preempting broader discussions on domestic violence during the upcoming national cabinet meeting, he stressed a need for attitudinal shifts alongside immediate practical interventions.

Were Australians sold misinformation, deception and lies on energy pricing "promises" by the Albanese government.?



Make sure to share it around before Albo puts in a request to his censorship mates at the eSafety Commission and ACMA. pic.twitter.com/VaqMdbQfk8 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) July 4, 2023

Collaboration with state and territory leaders, particularly drawing from initiatives such as Victoria’s royal commission into domestic violence, is expected to inform strategies for nationwide implementation.