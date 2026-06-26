$700K deficit pushes Pride Toronto to seek public funds

Pride Toronto is facing a $700,000 shortfall as it prepares to host North America’s largest Pride festival, reports CP24. The deficit comes after a number of corporate sponsors pulled their funding prior to last year’s festival.

Back in April, Pride organizers lobbied Ottawa for $9 million, claiming their organizations were a “proven economic driver.”

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Tamara Lich discussed this apparent contradiction.

“They called themselves this economic generator and that they drive all this prosperity during the Pride festivities. So then why can’t they pay for their own parade?” asked Ugolini. “They have a massive deficit every single year that’s only grown with sponsors pulling out recently… Does it perhaps have anything to do with how perverted the Pride parade has become in recent years?”

Ugolini shared her experience of spending her young adult years in some of Toronto’s most woke neighbourhoods and attending several Pride parades as a result.

“There was always a subsect of people who took things a little too far and were weird,” she said. “But it seems to be embraced and celebrated now rather than people going like, ‘Maybe that person shouldn’t be, like, fully nude in the street.’”

She noted that this is especially concerning given that Pride events are often marketed as family-friendly — something that does not mix with public indecency, which is supposed to be a crime.

“We really live in a time where the law enforcement is very selective about who they wish to pursue and who they don’t wish to pursue,” added Lich.