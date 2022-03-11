Angus Reid: Half of Canadians say their mental health has worsened during two years of COVID lockdowns

Envato Elements

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A new poll shows more than half of Canadians saying their mental health has worsened during the past two years of COVID lockdowns.

Women under 55 were hit hardest. Two-thirds of women aged 35-54 say their mental health has taken a nosedive in the last 24 months.

The study also found that one in five Canadians say their relationship with their partner has deteriorated since March 2020. Almost 40% of Canadians said their relationships with family have worsened over the course of the pandemic.

The poll done by Angus Reid in partnership with the CBC found the following: