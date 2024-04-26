Struggling Canadians turn to expired food as food banks face crisis

Canadian food banks are being pushed to the brink and donations are not keeping up to the high demand.

With grocery prices continuing their rise, it's gotten to the point of unsustainability, says Kirstin Beardsley of Food Banks Canada.

“The word that I hear often with food banks across Canada is ‘unsustainable,’” says the Food Banks Canada CEO.

The alleged conspiracy resulted in 15 price increases for bread. Investigators claimed this cost consumers an extra $1.50 per loaf over a 16-year period.



MORE: https://t.co/yPgbexRjaK pic.twitter.com/LChEswUtes — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 27, 2023

“When you see the rates of growth that we’ve seen and the strain, the amount of donations that we need to see coming through the door either stagnate or not keep up the pace, this is not a sustainable situation," she told Global News.

According to the Canada Food Price Report 2024, there's an anticipated rise in overall food prices by 2.5% to 4.5%. In 2024, it's projected that the average family of four will spend $16,297.20 on food expenses, marking a potential increase of $701.79 compared to the previous year. Particularly noteworthy are the expected hikes of 5% to 7% in categories such as baked items, meat, and vegetables, says the price report by Dalhousie University.

PETITION: Stop The Influx!



Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Justin Trudeau. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams.https://t.co/Ha1nOADDJd. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 14, 2024

Another study found that an ever-growing number of Canadians are open to eating food past its best-before date.

The study, conducted by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, surveyed 9,109 Canadians, aimed to gauge their approaches to managing food safety risks.

The study revealed that 58 percent of respondents are more inclined to consume food close to or past its best-before date, mainly due to rising food expenses.

Additionally, 48 percent expressed uncertainty about the potential health risks associated with consuming such food, while just over 50 percent admitted that higher food prices have made them take greater risks with food consumption.

Canadians took to the streets to voice their opposition to the Liberal-NDP ruling regime, overseeing multiple financial pressures from housing, inflation, and cost of living.



FULL REPORT by @realmonsanto: https://t.co/zoO7FFQFTa pic.twitter.com/InKaROXUyz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2024

"The findings from our study at the Agri-Food Analytics Lab highlight a concerning trend: as food prices climb, more Canadians are taking risks with their food safety," said Agri-Food Director Dr. Sylvain Charlebois. "It's imperative that we address these issues collectively to ensure that no Canadian must choose between economic hardship and their health."