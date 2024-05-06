Doug Ford calls for dismantling of anti-Israel campus protests

The Canadian Press / Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called for universities to dismantle the anti-Israel protests that have popped up on campuses across the province.

Ford said that the tent encampments, including the large protest at the University of Toronto, needed to be cleared.

"I'm not in favour of these encampments on the universities. They need to move," Ford said. "The university has to move these people along."

NEW: Premier Doug Ford, during a Holocaust memorial event at Queen's Park, turns his attention to pro-Palestinian demonstrators and campus occupiers.



"We need to remove those people," Ford says. "These universities have to make a move."



Ford calls the protests "disturbing"

Ford said that he has received messages from students of all creeds asking if college campuses are safe or if their children will be bullied or targeted.

"It's unacceptable," Ford said. "We all need to work together. If you want to protest, protest, but protest peacefully and no hate speech of any type, for any culture."

He added that the protests were taking place on private property and that protesters needed to leave.

UPDATE: David Menzies checks in from the ongoing anti-Israel encampment at the University of Toronto.



U of T officials gave protesters a 10 p.m. deadline to leave last Thursday, but as of Monday afternoon they're still there.

"The hatred I have seen on these protests, I've never seen before in my entire 60 years... of living here in Toronto," he said.

"You want to be here in Ontario? You live in peace, and love. That's what we encourage all the time. Making sure we respect every single culture... No matter if you're from Palestine, or Israel, or anywhere else."

"It's not saying you can't voice your opinion or whatever, but I can't stand if there's hate speech. I can't stand some of the nasty stuff I've been seeing out there," Ford said. "We live in Ontario. Peaceful Ontario. We all need to get along."

Ford is not the first premier to call for the illegal encampments to be removed. On Friday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called—for the second time in as many days—for the encampments to be dismantled.

Le premier ministre du Québec, François Legault, croit toujours que le campement propalestinien devant l'Université de McGill doit être démantelé.



Lisez les détails ici: https://t.co/PGga07WueX pic.twitter.com/23M86X8TKs — Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) May 3, 2024

"There are all kinds of very legal ways to demonstrate," but "to set up an encampment on the grounds of a university that doesn't want that encampment, that's illegal," Legault said, noting that he "counts on the police to dismantle in the way they think is best, and then at the time they think is best."